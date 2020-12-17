Conwell vs Ashkeyev NBC Sports Network Weigh In Results

Two highly regarded and undefeated fghters under the Split-T Management banner will be in action TONIGHT as part of the 3rd installment of the Ring City USA series on NBC Sports Network (9 PM ET).

The bouts will take place outside of the Wild Card Boxing Club in Los Angeles, California.

In the main event, 2016 U.S. Olympian and IBF number-eight ranked junior middleweight contender, Charles Conwell takes on Madiyar Ashkeyev in a 10-round bout battle featuring undefeated fighters.

Before that, in a bout that can be seen live on Twitch streaming app (7:30 PM ET), undefeated heavyweight Stephan Shaw battles Lyubomyr Pinchuk in a heavyweight bout scheduled for eight-rounds.

Conwell of Cleveland, Ohio, is 13-0 with 10 knockouts. The 23 year-old has risen up the prospect ratings and won the USBA Junior Middleweight title with a 10-round unanimous decision over Courtney Pennington. He has made two defenses, with the latest being a 9th round stoppage over Wendy Toussaint on October 7th.

“You will see tomorrow night what I can bring. I’m not overlooking Ashkeyev, I’m looking to prove ourselves [my team]. Tomorrow will be a great show. We all want the belts!” said Conwell at Wednesday’s weigh-in

CHARLES CONWELL WEIGHS IN

Conwell is promoted DiBella Entertainment and Holden Productions

Ashkeyev of Oxnard, California by way of Kazakhstan is 14-0 with seven knockouts and has wins over three undefeated opponents as well as contenders Shawn Cameron (10-2), Jose Antonio Abreu (13-3), Cecil McCalla (21-3) and his last bout when he stopped Rodolfo Ezquiel Martinez in five rounds on November 9, 2019.

Both Conwell and Ashkeyev weighed 154 lbs. at Wednesday’s weigh-in.

Shaw of St. Louis, Missouri has a record of 13-0 with 10 knockouts.

The 28 year-old Shaw is ready to make his move in the heavyweight division. The talented prospect is coming off a nice string of wins that included getting his hand raised over the likes of Danny Kelly (9-2-1), Jonathan Rice (4-1-1), Joel Caudle (7-1-1), Donovan Dennis (12-3), Willie Jake Jr. (8-2-1) and his last outing when took out Gregory Corbin (15-2) in three rounds on December 5, 2019 in New York.

“This will be my first fight in 378 days. I’m itching to get in the ring. It’s been a while, but we are here now. Training with top fighters like [Andy] Ruiz and [Deontay] Wilder helped me feel what it is like to be a Champion and be a Champion myself – doing my own thing. If a knockout presents itself, I’m will definitely take it,” said Shaw.

Pinchuk of Pittsburgh via Ukraine is 12-1-1 with seven knockouts.

Pinchuk has racked up wins over three undefeated fighters which includes winning a decision over Johnnie Langston (9-0). In his last bout, Pinchuk defeated the always-tough Garrett Wilson on November 2, 2019 in Canonsburg, PA.

Shaw weighed in at 235 lbs; Pinchuk was 223.

