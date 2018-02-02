Conway ready to kick off busy schedule with Birmingham bout

Undefeated super-welterweight Kieron Conway believes his Birmingham bout this weekend will be the ideal tune-up for a homecoming fight next month.

Northampton native Conway (5-0, 1KO) takes on Lithuanian Andrej Cepur on Saturday night at the Holiday Inn (Coventry Road) on a ‘TOP’ promotions bill in association with MTK Birmingham.





The MTK Global-managed 21-year-old is set to fight in his hometown next month and Conway hopes his four-rounder this weekend will help him shake off any ring rust.

“It’ll be a good warm-up for my fight next month – that one’s an eight-rounder and I think this will have me in great shape for it,” said Conway.

“I’m feeling good about the idea of going eight, I’m doing a lot of sparring with Tommy Langford and we always do eight or 10 and I’ve been feeling fresh.

“The one this weekend is just a four-rounder, but I’m looking forward to getting into the ring for another fight,” continued Conway, who recorded his first stoppage win over Casey Blair in Brentwood last December on MTK Global’s Pride & Glory fight night.

“It was great to get that win and hopefully I can get a few more stoppages on my record to polish it up a bit more,” said the Northampton man, who trains under his father James.





“Everything’s been spot in training and it’s been going really well,” continued Conway. “It’s not long since I last fought and I like to stay busy in the gym anyway, so I’m always training and I just had to pick it up a bit ahead of this fight and I’m looking forward to getting into the ring.”