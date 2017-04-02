Conto Most Outstanding Boxer at Golden Gloves Regionals

PHILADELPHIA-South Philadelphia heavyweight Sonny Conto was named the Stan Hochman Most Outstanding Boxer at the Pennsylvania Golden Gloves

Regional Championships on Saturday night.

Conto, who trains out of Marian Anderson Recreation Center, dominated Adrian Washington of Finefrock & Stumpf Golden Gloves Center at the 2300 Arena to win his first open-class regional championship. The 21-year old Conto will go on to the state championships on Saturday in Harrisburg.

Defending 114-pound state champion Rasheen Brown of James Shuler’s Gym in West Philadelphia won his second straight regional title by defeating Jonathan Torres of Indio’s Boxing Club. His teammate, Douglas Northern, also defended his regional championship at 141 pounds by beating Andy Bueno of Lincolnway Boxing Club.

The event was hosted for the 21st year by the Joe Hand Boxing Gym and Computer Lab.

Open Championships

Super Heavyweight: Angel Rivera, Capital Punishment BC, def. Doninique Mayfield, Kingsessing Rec

Heavyweight: Sonny Conto, Marian Anderson Rec, def. Adrian Washington, Finefrock & Stumpf Golden Gloves Center

165: Poindexter Knight, Kingsessing Rec, def. Francis Oran, Allentown International

152: Bhieem Billups, Straight 2-3 Boxing, def. Darrien Gaskins, Stick & Move

141: Douglas Northern, James Shuler’s Gym, def. Andy Bueno, Lincolnway BC

132: Yamil Ortiz-Carillo, Finefrock & Stumpf Golden Gloves Center, def. Ryshine Collins, M&M BC

123: Rasheen Brown, James Shuler’s Gym, def. Jonathan Torres, Indio’s BC

Novice Championships

Super Heavyweight Marc Brooks, Must Fight, BC, def. Jose Nunez, East Reading BC

Heavyweight: Early Veney, Bozy’s, def. Jesse Oltmans, Jr., unattached

165: Frankie Lynn, Winners Reach & Teach, def. Gabriel Acevedo-Rivera, Lincolnway BC

152: Quaheem Davis, Kingsessing Rec, def. Dominique Hopkins-Jones, unattached

141: James Bernadin, Lancaster City BC, def. Marcus Agirre, Joe Hand Gyn

132: Marvelous Corbin, Bozy’s, def. Juan Rodriguez, unattached

123: David Calabro, Must Fight BC, def. Erik Gandia, Indop’s BC

Tomorrow’s Champions

155: Brooke Mullen, unattached, def. Loreann Nieves, NFF Boxing

119: David Cook, Manayunk Boxing Club, def. Elijah K