Constantin Bejenaru and Thabiso Mchunu duel on Nov.25

This Saturday, Joe DeGuardia’s Star Boxing brings two WBC championship fights to Mohegan Sun. The main event features current undefeated, WBC International and Continental Americas Cruiserweight Champion, CONSTANTIN BEJENARU (12-0 3KOs) against former world title challenger and #1 mandatory challenger, THABISO “The Rock” MCHUNU (18-3 11KOs) of South Africa.

Bejenaru won his last two fights on the Showtime Boxing series “SHObox” and “SHObox: Next Generation,” against two then undefeated Cruiserweight prospects, as well as earned both of his titles in the latter victory. The first of the two wins was against cruiserweight Alexy Zubov (then 10-0, 7KOs), who has remained unbeaten aside from his loss to Bejenaru by unanimous decision victory. The fight took place at Turning Stone Resort and Casino, in April of 2016. The 5’10” southpaw Bejenaru, utilized his brute force, and footwork to keep Zubov off balance, throughout the entirety of the fight, on his way to a unanimous decision win.

In November of 2016, Bejenaru returned to “ShoBox” in an effort to win the vacant WBC International and Continental Americas Cruiserweight titles against then unbeaten, Stivens Bujaj. After getting into a scuffle at the weigh-In, the fight quickly turned into a brawl which included a lot of grit and even some headbutts. Bejenaru controlled most of the action, but was dropped in the fifth round by a left hook courtesy of Bujaj. Constantin got off the floor, and dominated the rest of the fight to a unanimous decision victory to earn both WBC titles.

Thabiso “The Rock” Mchunu, reigning from Cato Ridge, South Africa, is exactly what his nickname credits himself for. Standing at 5′ 11″, Mchunu is built like a truck, and uses this muscle to translate into knockouts as he has 52% knockout ratio in 21 professional fights. In his last fight in June of 2017, Mchunu won the vacant African Boxing Union Cruiserweight Title & the South African Cruiserweight Title against Johnny Muller, in his native South Africa.

Mchunu is most notably known for his WBO world title challenge of current cruiserweight world title holder Oleksandr Usyk, in July on HBO Boxing After Dark at the Forum in Inglewood, California, on the under card of the Joe Smith Jr vs Bernard Hopkins main event. Mchunu kept Usyk on his toes in the beginning of the fight, making Usyk look awkward at times. Mchunu took the champ 9 rounds before Usyk proved to be too much.

CONSTANTIN BEJENARU

TALE OF THE TAPE

THABISO “THE ROCK” MCHUNU

12-0

RECORD

18-3

3

KNOCKOUTS

11

Moldova

BORN

Ximba, South Africa

Brooklyn, NY

RESIDENCE

Cato Ridge, South Africa

5′ 10″

HEIGHT

5′ 11″

67.5″

REACH

72.5″

Southpaw

STANCE

Southpaw

