Conor Benn Comes Out Fighting in New Reebok Campaign

Reebok has unveiled their new Spring / Summer ‘17 Men’s Training Range, fronted by up and coming boxer Conor Benn in his first campaign since becoming a Reebok Ambassador last year.

Undefeated fighter Benn models the new range, a one series collection characterized by innovating technologies and sleek silhouettes, in a series of striking images – which will appear in Reebok FitHub and DW Sports stores across the UK – and a short film shot in South London.





The film showcases Conor’s impressive athleticism and gives an insight into his mental determination as he continues to make waves in the boxing world, stepping out of the shadows of his father, the two-weight World Champion Nigel Benn. Light-welterweight Conor has recorded wins in all six of his professional fights to date, including four knockouts and appearances on the undercards for Anthony Joshua, Kell Brook and Carl Frampton.

Benn said: “2017 is going to be a massive year for me. I’m looking to take on even more challenging fights as I continue to develop as a boxer and as a person. Having a brand like Reebok in my corner is a real privilege and their commitment to me means the world. The new men’s training range is really well suited to the varied workouts I do in and out of the ring – one of my favourite items is the blue ActivChill graphic tee, which keeps me cool during long training sessions.”

Jonny Kidd, Brand Director at Reebok said: “We are immensely proud of our Spring/Summer ‘17 Men’s Training range, so it was really important to us that the person who led the campaign matched our passion and commitment to fitness. Conor is a perfect fit; his attitude, drive and talent perfectly embody what we are about at Reebok and that really comes across in the film. 2017 is going to be a big year for Conor, and we’re very excited to be part of his journey.”

The new SS17 Men’s Training Range, inspiring people everywhere to be their absolute best physically, mentally and socially, is available now from reebok.co.uk. and dwsports.com