Conor Benn aims to impress against Sebastian Formella on November 21 on Sky and DAZN

Conor Benn is planning on announcing himself on the world stage when he takes on former IBO Welterweight World Champion Sebastian Formella at the top of a bill at The SSE Arena, Wembley on Saturday, November 21, live on Sky Sports and DAZN.

(Photo Credit: Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing)

‘The Destroyer’ (16-0, 11 KOs) heads into his toughest assignment to date in explosive form, having scored two big knockout wins in 2019, firstly obliterating Jussi Koivula in two brutal rounds at York Hall in June and then taking out Steve Jamoye in four rounds at The O2 in October.

The 24-year-old Essex native knows he has his work cut out against Germany’s Formella (22-1, 10 KOs), who went the distance with two-time World Champion Shawn Porter last time out in his sole career defeat, but insists that fans can expect a “true Benn style” win this weekend.

“My life has changed drastically over the last six months,” said Benn. “Now that I’ve got a son coming, it gives you a different perspective on life. I came into this game at 19. I haven’t got a big amateur pedigree. It’s all learning. There’s no ceiling to my career, so I think that’s the exciting thing about it.

“What’s great is the British public gets to see me blossom right before their eyes from a novice who had a debut, to having a terrible second fight, to then knocking out a three-time European Title challenger and now fighting Sebastian Formella.

“Is it all going to be smooth sailing? No, of course, it isn’t. At the end of the day, you’ve got the appreciate the downs and the ups because that’s what makes the ups so special. This is all about legacy and striving for greatness.

“We’ve got a world level opponent in Sebastian Formella. His only loss came against Shawn Porter, and as we all know, he lost on points. It’s a tough fight and a massive step up, but I don’t believe he’s got anything that I need to worry about.

“Is he tricky? Is he this, is he that? Is he well experienced? Is he a 33-year-old man who’s just lost to Porter on points? I plan on going in there and making a statement; it doesn’t really bother me. They said the same about Koivula; people thought I was going to lose. He was a three-time European Title challenger; I banged him out in two.

“I’ll rise to the occasion. It’s all learning. It’s all growing. It’s a rollercoaster journey, and god willing, I do the job on November 21. Is this a massive test? Yeah. Do I think I’m ready? Yeah, yeah, I do. Am I going to go in there and try to stop him, to let him know what I’m about? Yeah, I am. I plan on introducing myself to the world stage. This is the sort of fight that does that.

“I plan on really taking it to him. It doesn’t take a lot to get me going. With or without a crowd, a fight is a fight. I plan on winning this fight in true Benn style. I’ll find a way to win. Come November 21, I plan on showing exactly what I’m made of.”

Benn vs. Formella tops a big night of action in London, fresh from winning the English Heavyweight Title at Fight Camp, Fabio Wardley (9-0, 8 KOs) takes on Ghana’s Richard Lartey (14-3, 11 KOs), ‘The Savage’ Alen Babic (5-0, 5 KOs) meets Hatfield’s Tom Little (10-8, 3 KOs) over eight rounds, Donnington’s Liam Davies (7-0, 2 KOs) battles Liverpool’s Sean Cairns (7-2, 1 KO) for the English Bantamweight Title and Ben Ridings (3-0) meets Jez Smith (11-2-1, 5 KOs) over six rounds in a Middleweight contest.