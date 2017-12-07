Connor Parker Hoping To End 2017 With A Bang!

Undefeated Swadlincote super lightweight, Connor Parker, is hoping to end 2017 with a bang.

The 22 year-old has fought four times so far this year and makes his final outing of the year on BCB Promotions’ ‘Festive Fight Night’ on Saturday, 9th December.





Parker faces the experienced Kristian Laight, over four rounds and is happy with his progress to date.

“I’m really pleased with my progress,” he confirmed. “I feel like I’m getting better each fight and it’ll be nice to finish the year with another win.

After my last fight, my opponent, Michael Mooney, said I’m the best fighter he’s been in with is a real nice thing to say because he’s been in with some top lads.

“I’m feeling confident and really enjoying my boxing at the minute.

Kristian is another good test for me. He’s had almost 300 fights and has only been stopped five times so he’s a real tough nut.





“Hopefully my first fight of 2018 will be a six rounder and we’ll see where we go from there but I’m not looking past Kristian. Let’s end 2017 with a bang!”

Tickets for the show, which also includes Tommy Ghent, Steven Power and Danny Ball, are still on sale, by contacting the boxers on Facebook or online at iboxingtickets.com.

They are priced at £35 standard and £60 ringside, the latter option to include food. It will be £40 entry on the door come fight night.