Conlan: I’d welcome undefeated opponent for Lomachenko/Linares undercard

Irish featherweight will be back at Madison Square Garden with his phenomenal New York fanbase on the undercard of Jorge Linares v Vasyl Lomachenko on May 12.





Conlan (6-0-KO5) stepped up in class against David Berna at the same venue amid a tidal wave of St Patrick’s Day support and, after a ruthless second-round stoppage, wants to face a fellow undefeated fighter.

Conlan said: “Hopefully we’ll be able to get a fight with someone undefeated because I want to step up again and show what I can do.

“It felt great to be in there against Berna. The fans turned out and the atmosphere was simply amazing. I wish the fight had gone on longer but that’s the way it goes sometimes.

“My trainer Adam Booth has brought back what I’m good at, which is using my boxing skills to break opponents down rather than steam in there and try to take them out quickly.





“It was a two-day party afterwards. I had a great time but then it was straight back in the gym and preparing for the next one. There are talks about fighting in Belfast in the summer and this fight will set that up.”

Conlan joined the rest of the boxing world in championing the match-up between Linares and Lomachenko – two of the sport’s most fluent movers.

Lomachenko is regarded by many as the world’s pound-for-pound No. 1 and after an unparalleled amateur career, the Ukrainian is aiming to join Linares as a three-weight world champion by seizing the WBA world lightweight title.

Conlan said of the main event: “I’m a huge fan of both fighters. Anyone who likes boxing will love to watch these guys in action. It’s a fantastic fight.





“When you have the speed of Linares, you always have a chance but I’m leaning towards Lomachenko. He’s my pound-for-pound No. 1. I love watching everything he does. He’s so different to anyone else.”

