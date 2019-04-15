Congressman Pete King lauds World Champion Alicia Napoleon

Congressman Pete King, of New York’s 2nd Congressional District, was present to support one of his most popular constituents, WBA Super Middleweight World Champion Alicia “The Empress” Napoleon last Wednesday night, April 10, at Sony Hall in Times Square, New York City. Featured on the DiBella Entertainment Broadway Boxing event, Napoleon, of Lindenhurst, Long Island, NY, did not disappoint, scoring a second-round knockout of Eva Bajic in front of a packed house of her fans and supporters to raise her record to 11-1 (6 KOs).





Said King about Napoleon’s fantastic performance, “Before the fight, Alicia told me that her fight plan was to work the body and then go to the head, and she did that to perfection. Wednesday night’s fight was also a family event with her husband, father and brother cheering her on. It was great meeting and talking with them. I’m proud to represent Alicia and her hardworking Lindenhurst family in Congress.”

“It was an honor to have Congressman King among my many supporters last Wednesday and I look forward to his continued support for my future fights,” said Napoleon.

“Congressman King has represented Long Island for many years and his support of Alicia Napoleon is appreciated,” said Lou DiBella, President of DiBella Entertainment. “I know that Congressman King is a big boxing fan, since we watched many fights together at the home of the late, great Jack Newfield. Congressman King takes a personal interest in many of his constituents and I think it’s great that he is a fan of Long Island’s only boxing world champion.”





This past December, Napoleon was honored by the Ring 8 sect of the Veteran Boxers Association as the 2018 New York State Female Fighter of the Year. The charismatic Long Islander defeated Femke Hermans on March 3, 2018, to capture the WBA world title then made her first defense five

months later.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Congressman King