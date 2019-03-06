Conah Walker: The Wolf Ready For Six Rounds

Conah Walker is primed to knock Aryvdas Trizno for six when they do battle in the prospect’s first six-rounder this weekend.





Walker will extend the distance in just his fourth pro contest on fight night at Walsall Town Hall come Saturday evening.

The 23-year-old, from Wolverhampton, features on BCB Promotions’ show at their most often used venue, with the bill titled ‘Pride of the Midlands.’

‘The Wolf’ is in no mood to stand still and remains ambitious with a two-weight world champion, the legendary Ricky Hatton, in his corner as coach.





Three wins are already on his pro ledger, the last two on points after a fourth round TKO on his debut last year over Jan Korec.

Rounds went into the bank in preceding victories over Rudolf Durica and Kevin McCauley, the latter an area champion at welter, a scene Walker is keen to break into.

The Black Country combatant is keen to enhance his experience against Trizno, an experienced Lithuanian centurion who is closing in on 10 years as a pro.

The more time to play with is of more interest to Walker, who believes he’s already left the opening duration that befell him as a paid fighter behind.

He’s graduate of Merridale Boxing Club in his home city of Wolverhampton and left the amateur ranks with a record of 30 wins from 33 fights.

Glories in the vest included two national titles in the England Development Championships and a run to the national semi-finals of the England Elite competition.

He said: “I’m happy with where I am, I’ve had three four-rounders and we’re on to six now, because I don’t want to be sticking around for longer than I have to.

“We’ve had a good eight week camp for this one, me and Ricky have been working very hard in the gym and, hopefully, you’ll see the results.

“I can see myself carrying on with the six-rounders for a while and , by the start of next year, be looking at challenging for the Midlands title.

“I’m a natural welter, so I can see this being my weight for some time to come. We’ll wait and see who is around, at that time.

“Who knows what the future holds but, at the moment, I’m just taking things one step at a time, and I’ll also take it as it comes.

“This is a step up for me, boxing over six rounds for the first time, and a good result for me would be to get the distance under my belt and look good doing it.

“I know my opponent, he’s got some good names on his record, he’ll move and try to dodge my work so I’ve got to work him out.

“I’ll take as it comes, I need to perform and show people what I’m all about. Four rounds is a bit 100 miles an hour, so it’ll be good to have more time to plan what I’m going to do.

“I’ve come to the realisation that I don’t need to be knocking everyone out. I’ve just got to go in there and do my job.”

Former British middleweight champion Tommy Langford is top of the bill as he moves up to super middleweight.

Reigning Midlands middleweight ruler and English title challenger Tyler Denny, from Rowley Regis, is scheduled for his 14th outing as a pro.

Lightweight prospect Connor Lee Jones, of Brierley Hill, appears for the third time as a pro with two wins under his belt, both over the distance.

Black Country girl Kirstie Bavington, from Wolverhampton, completes the card with one success and a draw from her two paid affairs.

Tickets, priced at £35 standard or £65 VIP ringside with a buffet and waitress service, are on sale now from the Town Hall Box Office on 0845 111 2900. It’s £40 for entry on the door.