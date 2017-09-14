Commonwealth Title comes to Swindon

Swindon will see two seasoned professional boxers fight for the prestigious Commonwealth Title next week (23rd Sept).

Neilson Boxing, in association with Sanigar Events, have managed to put together a cracking show, showcasing some of the South West’s best prospects.





Bristol’s Ashley Lane faces Michael Ramabeletsa over 12 rounds for the vacant Super-Bantamweight title in what looks like a mouth-watering 50/50 fight. Ashley has earned himself the shot after putting together a winning streak of three wins, one of which was a point’s win over the highly touted Thomas Kindon.

Ramabeletsa himself put together a run of three wins until he faced the much fancied and undefeated Josh Kennedy for the British title in March. Many observers had Ramabeletsa edging the close decision but it was Kennedy whose hand was raised at the final bell.

Mark Neilson said “both boxers this is a massive opportunity to get some great exposure, with the winner following in the footsteps of Gamal Yafai, Kid Galahad and Carl Frampton who have all used the Commonwealth title as a springboard for bigger things. Lane and Ramabeletsa are used to taking fights at short notice and going on the road but this time have both had full training camps with plenty of notice. This main event has all the hallmarks of a great toe-to-toe encounter”.

Main support on the evening will be the ever entertaining, Akeem Ennis-Brown (known to his fans as Riiddy). Riiddy, who signed to the ambitious promotional outfit MTK global earlier this year, won the English Title in his last fight against the highly experience and bookies favourite, Glen Foot. Taking the fight in Foot’s hometown was a gamble for Riiddy but paid off when he won a majority decision against the higher ranked champion. Riiddyis scheduled to face the experienced Chris Truman over six rounds but has his eye on other titles as in the future.





Also on the packed card are Sanigar boxers Tim Cutler, Wayne Ingram and Aaron Sutton. Chris Sanigar says, “I am very excited at the boys travelling up the M4 to box in Swindon. This should be a great night of boxing and hopefully Ashley will win the belt and be added to our list of champions. Our three prospects will gain priceless experience being on a championship fight card and will all hope that one day they too will be boxing for major honours.”

Tim Cutler who is now 7-0 is steadily moving up the rankings. His wins have all been on points; he is gaining valuable experience and is improving with each contest. Tim is a boxing technician with an accurate left jab and quick feet.

Wayne Ingram who lives in Gloucester is keen to keep the momentum going after his April win at the same venue. Wayne is now 3-0; he is always in an entertaining contest and will be bringing many vociferous fans from his hometown.

Aaron Sutton has just turned 20 making him the youngest of our team. He is now 2-0 and we are expecting a bright future for him. This will be the first time he has boxed away from home so this will be great experience for him. Aaron is a tall boxer with a textbook left jab but tends to mix it up which results into some toe-to-toe exchanges.

Tony Neilson added “an an additional bonus for Swindon’s ever-growing boxing fan base, Neilson Boxing, working with Swindon’s Horseshoe Amateur Boxing Club, open the event earlier in the afternoon with 12 amateur bouts. Horseshoe’s best prospects will face a London Select team and include some schoolboy champions and great prospects”.

The show takes place in Swindon on Saturday September 23rd, 2017 promoted by Neilson Boxing in association with Sanigar Events.

Tickets are £35 Standard, £45 VIP Ringside and £60 VIP Table Seats – Under 16’s accompanied by an adult tickets are £10.

Tickets are available from www.neilsonboxing.co.uk/shop T: 01793 833468