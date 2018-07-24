Collins Jr Vs Ward – Dinner For The Winner

STEVEN WARD plans to reward Steve Collins Jr’s dinner treat by feasting on him again.





They clash for the vacant BUI Celtic Light-Heavyweight title on Frank Warren’s huge fight night at Belfast’s Windsor Park on Saturday August 18.

Ward (7-0) has only met Collins Jr once and then the Dubliner splashed the cash and bought him a meal even though they only met for the first time on that day.

“I haven’t see too much of Steve as a boxer, but I know he is a really nice fella,” explained Belfast’s Ward.

‘We were both boxing on a small hall show in Belfast last year and after the weigh-in we went to get some food.





“He came across as a good person when we were talking and he actually paid the bill.

“Steve left five minutes before me, and I when I got up to pay for my food he’s already squared the bill.”

“I can’t pay him back before the fight because I am going to win, but perhaps I will take him out in Belfast after our fight.”

Collins (12-1-1) hasn’t boxed since December and has had two wins since losing on points against Paddy McDonagh in an Irish title fight 13 months ago.





Ward, 28, added: “I did watch the Ward fight and Steve comes forward, is aggressive and will be right in front of me.

“It is a good fight for the stage that I am at in my career and one where a win will kick me on.”

The BT Sport televised card is topped by Carl Frampton who defends his interim WBO featherweight title against Australian Luke Jackson.

Lineal heavyweight king Tyson Fury faces a step up when he tackles two-time world title challenger Francesco Pianeta.

In only his sixth professional fight, Frampton great friend Paddy Barnes challenges WBC flyweight champion Cristofer Rosales.

Also in action are WBO European middleweight champion Luke Keeler, Conrad Cummings KO king Lewis Crocker and Marco McCullough. Sean McComb and Steven Donnelly also make their professional debuts

