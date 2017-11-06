“Collegiate Fight Night” this Saturday night in Winchester, MA

Former professional world champions “Irish” Micky Ward (Lowell) and Jose Antonio “El Gallo” Rivera (Worcester) will be special guests at “Collegiate Fight Night”.

Seacoast Ticket Agency is the exclusive online (www.seacoastticket.com) and phone (1.800.382.5242) ordering ticket service for “Collegiate Fight Night”. Tickets plus ($2.50 service fee) are priced at $20.00 for general admission and limited $40.00 ringside reserved. Limited $500 VIP packages are also available and include four ringside reserved tickets, including a pre-event reception at Lucias Ristorante in Winchester (cash bar), company name recognition in the event program, post and pre-event Meet & Greet with special guest boxers at Lucias. Tickets may be available to purchase fight night at the door, however, this event is expected to sell-out in advance.





Veterans Day will be celebrated in a unique way this Saturday night (7 p.m. ET) when the National Collegiate Boxing Association (NCBA), in association with USA Boxing, presents an evening of amateur boxing, “Collegiate Fight Night”.

With 10 amateur matches being held at Maurer Auditorium in Winchester Town Hall (on Mt. Vernon St.).

The Cadets of the United States Military Academy at West Point are matched against a New England all-star caliber team comprised of boxers from the Coast Guard Academy (New London, CT), University of Massachusetts, University of Connecticut and Trinity College.

“COLLEGIATE FIGHT NIGHT”

(all 3 X 2 Rounds)





OPEN CLASS

160 lbs

Luca Botis LoConte (18-7), Army West Point / Winchester, MA

vs.

Joseph Orosco (10-8), Trinity College / Pomona CA

NOVICE CLASS

Heavyweights

Jack Ward (0-0), Army West Point / North Hampton, NH

vs.

Jesus Fequiere (0-0), UConn / Windsor, CT





200 lbs.

Jordan Elliott (4-5), Army West Point / Camden, AZ

vs.

Marshall Rayburn (4-5), Coast Guard / New London, CT

185 lbs

Emmanuel Ahou (0-0), Army West Point / Newark, NJ

vs.

Luke Psoimas (0-1), Coast Guard / New London, CT

175 lbs.

Kalen Khan (0-0), Army West Point / Bonne Terre, MO

vs.

Josh Bennett (1-1), UConn / Bridgeport, CT

158 lbs

Alex Lawrence (0-0), Army West Point / Carrollton, TX

vs.

Jacob Cohen (0-0), UMass / Northborough, MA

158 lbs

Moses Sun (5-3), Army West Point / Granite Falls, WA

vs.

Colin Johnson (4-3), Coast Guard / New London, CT

156 lbs

Kyle Taylor (1-0), Army West Point / Oro Valley, AZ

vs.

Aaron Schneider (1-2), Trinity College / Needham, MA

156 lbs.

Chandon Hutchinson (0-0), Army West Point / Orange County, CA

vs.

Dante Gilbert (0-0), UConn / Stamford, CT

125 lbs.

Isiah Ortiz (4-2), Army West Point / Stockton, CA

vs.

Christian Moura (2-4), UMass / Hollis, NH

(all matches & boxers subject to change)