Cole Determined To Put Leamington On The Boxing Map

Leamington super lightweight Michael Cole is determined to put his hometown back on the boxing map and follow in the footsteps of the great Randolph Turpin by landing a British title.

Unbeaten Cole is gearing up for his fourth professional outing on Black Country Boxing’s High Hopes II show in Birmingham this Saturday and hopes it’s only a matter of time before he is topping a bill in nearby Leamington.





“I’d love to fight for a title this year, that’s my dream,” Cole, 3-0, told bcb-promotions.com ahead of the Holiday Inn dinner show in the Second City.

“I can sell a fair number of tickets on a regular basis and with Errol Johnson and Black Country Boxing, I think we can do a show in Leamington.

“I want to make a name for myself and I think a show in my hometown would sell well, because I don’t think there’s really been professional boxing here since about 1987. It’s a long time ago.”

Cole, 29, is happy to look to legendary former world middleweight champion for inspiration and is feeling in the best shape of his life as he prepares for his fourth professional fight this weekend.

“Turpin was Leamington man so it shows there is boxing heritage here. I think it just went a bit stale but boxing on the whole is becoming very popular again.

“I’m doing extra training at a ‘normal’ gym for more strength and cardio, which I didn’t really do before. I’ve always been strong because of my job, being a steel fabricator. So I’m always lifting anyway. But I thought it would be good to do a bit extra.

“On the other hand, it’s manual work so sometimes you have really hard days when you’re so tired, you can’t face training. I’m 30 this year but I’m a young 29 now because I started out late. Age is just a number – I certainly don’t feel nearly 30.

“I ran 17 miles the other Saturday. This is the fittest I’ve been for a fight. I want to take a step up and prove I’m fit enough to do more rounds. Hopefully after this weekend’s fight I’ll be looking to move up to six or eight rounds. I want to catch people’s attention and move up the rankings; starting this weekend.”

Cole is joined on ‘High Hopes II’ by Birmingham trio Jordan Clayton (super-welterweight), Luke Heron (middleweight) and Ikram Hussain (middleweight), plus Leamington super-lightweight Michael Cole.

Tickets are priced at £60 and include a two-course meal at the Holiday Inn Birmingham City Centre or £35 for standard, unreserved seating. Call 07796 015 899 to book.