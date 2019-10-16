Cody Crowley Headlines stacked “Homecoming V: Going Global” card

Undefeated super welterweight and hometown hero Cody “The Crippler” Crowley will headline this Saturday night’s stacked “Homecoming V: Going Global” card, presented by CCC Promotions, at Peterborough Memorial Centre in Peterborough, Ontario, Canada. The event will be streamed worldwide, live and exclusively on UFC FIGHT PASS®, the world’s leading digital subscription service for combat sports, starting at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT.





The 26-year-old Crowley (17-0, 9 KOs), who is also co-founder of CCC Promotions, will defend his Canada Professional Boxing Council (CPBC) National super welterweight title at home in the 12-round main event against intra-country rival “Super” Mian Hussain (16-1, 6 KOs), of Montreal.

Crowley, who is rated No. 9 in the world by the World Boxing Association in the welterweight division, is an Irish-Canadian rising star who trains in Las Vegas.

The entertaining southpaw’s most recent fight was this past February in his initial CPBC title defense, when he won a 12-round unanimous decision versus Stuart McLellan (25-2-3).





“It’s destiny,” Crowley said about him headlining at home on UFC FIGHT PASS. “We’ve done this on our own. I plan to fight here at home once a year. I want to show local youths how to take advantage of opportunities, creating inspiration and motivation for these youths coming up.

“When I was 21, I gave myself a 10-year plan to be world champion. I’m obsessed with being world champion; I eat and sleep boxing. I gave boxing a decade of my life and I’m halfway there. 2020 is going to be huge for my career. Too many weird things have happened for me not to become world champion.”

The co-featured event showcases one of Canada’s most popular boxers, lightweight Tony “The Lightning” Luis (28-3, 10 KOs), in an eight-round bout against his veteran Mexican opponent, Ricardo “Riky” Lara (22-6, 10 KOs). A former Interim world title challenger, Luis is a blood-and-guts type fighter who has won his last nine fights, including the North American Boxing Association (NABA) lightweight title.





A pair of undefeated heavyweight prospects, Moses Johnson (4-0, 4 KOs) and Patrick “Magic” Mailata (2-0, 2 KOs), will also gain invaluable exposure fighting on UFC FIGHT PASS. Johnson, fighting out of Huntington, NY, faces Jose Manuel “Dionamita” Paredes (3-3-3, 2 KOs) in a six-rounder, while Samoa-native Mailata, who now lives in Las Vegas, takes on unbeaten Mexican boxer Jorge Sevilla “Bombon” Acosta (2-0, 2 KOs). Mailata, whose fight will open the UFC FIGHT PASS live stream, is a four-time New Zealand amateur champion who won a bronze medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Also fighting on the undercard, all in six-round fights, are undefeated Canadian Mazlum Akdeniz (9-0, 4 KOs), vs. Hungarian Adam “Bad Boy” Mate (28-15, 21 KOs), Montreal female super lightweight Jessica “The Cobra” Camara (6-1) vs. Mexican Beatriz Jimenez (6-2, 1 KO), Canadian super lightweight Lucas Bahdi (4-0, 4 KOs) vs. Mexican Victor Manuel “El Pimientas” Campos (6-8, 2 Kos), and United Kingdom super lightweight Adam “Hitman” Hague (15-1-1, 2 KOs). vs. Alan “Superman” Ayala (7-0, 3 Kos), of Mexico.

Priced at $62.15, $39.,55 and $28.25, tickets are available for purchase at www.memorialcentre.ca and the Peterborough Memorial Centre box office. VIP packages (tables) are also available by texting/calling CCC Promotions at 705.927.3265.

Doors open at 6 p.m. ET, first bout on the undercard is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. The main card and UFC FIGHT PASS live stream begins at 9 p.m. ET.