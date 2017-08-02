Closed Circuit Tickets Available for Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor

Closed circuit tickets for the blockbuster summer matchup between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor are available ahead of the Saturday, Aug. 26 SHOWTIME PPV® event taking place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Tickets for the Mayweather vs. McGregor closed circuit telecast at ARIA Resort & Casino, Bellagio Resort & Casino, MGM Grand Hotel & Casino, Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, The Mirage Hotel & Casino, Monte Carlo Resort and Casino, New York-New York Hotel & Casino, Luxor Hotel and Casino and Excalibur Hotel & Casino are priced at $150, not including applicable fees and are now on sale. Party Packages including food & beverage options also are available at select viewing locations beginning at $99. To purchase closed circuit package tickets at ARIA, Bellagio and MGM Grand call 855-329-2260. Tickets for all other locations may be purchased online at ticketmaster.com, in-person at any MGM Resorts International Box Office or by phone with a major credit card at 1-800-745-3000.