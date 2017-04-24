Cletus Seldin special guest at holocaust remembrance walk

CLETUS “THE HEBREW HAMMER” SELDIN was the special guest of The Holocaust Memorial and Tolerance Center

of Nassau County, NY, as they kicked off a special

2 day event in Glen Cove.





Seldin, the undefeated WBC International Silver Jr. Welterweight Champion, led the center’s first annual 5K “Walk The Talk” walk throughout the grounds of the center as they observed Yom Hoshoah, the day the world remembers the horrific events of the holocaust, and declare it will never happen again.

“The Hebrew Hammer” told FIOS1 News “For me, to be in a position where I am, as a professional athlete and being Jewish, it is 100 perfect a way for me to bring the Jewish community together with everybody else outside of the community.”

You can watch Seldin’s interview with FIOS1 News here.

Cletus “The Hebrew Hammer” Seldin will return to action in the very near future as he pursues his dream of becoming a world champion.