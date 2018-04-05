Cletus “The Hebrew Hammer” Seldin Undergoes A New Form Of Tommy John Surgery

After three fights in as many months and becoming only the third fighter to ever appear on HBO in consecutive months along side legends MIKE TYSON and ROY JONES JR., CLETUS “THE HEBREW HAMMER” SELDIN (21-1 17KO’s) now finds himself in a battle of a different kind.





Having aggravated an elbow injury after his 10-round unanimous decision win, in September, at The Paramount in Long Island, Seldin took HBO and NYCB Live by storm as the opening bout of the DANNY JACOBS vs LUIS ARIAS card, destroying ROBERTO ORTIZ (35-2-2 26KO’s) in front of a rowdy, Hammerhead filled crowd.

In November, Seldin yet again pushing pain aside, went north of the border, fighting in Montreal, Canada, against highly touted prospect YVES ULYSEE JR. (15-1 9KO’S) on HBO. Having been knocked down three times, Seldin showed immense strength, fighting through the pain of his elbow, and the first adversity in his career, finishing the 10-round fight, losing by unanimous decision.

Seldin was diagnosed with a UCL tear and elected to have an alternative to the common Tommy John surgery on February 8 at Stony Brook Hospital on Long Island. This surgery conducted by Dr. James Paci, placed an internal brace, ulnar nerve transposition and olecranon osteophyte excision in Seldin’s left arm. By electing to go this route, Seldin has the potential to cut rehabilitation time in half.

Seldin had these remarks on his surgery and future, “After my most recent appointment with Dr. Paci, he has stated that I’m ahead of schedule and hopefully within the next 4 weeks i will be able to hit a speed bag. I’m more excited then ever to get back in shape and back in the ring to do what I do best. Thank you to all of my fans for their continued support.”





You will be able to see Cletus ringside at “Rockin’ Fights” 31, live from The Paramount, in New York on June 8th, cheering on his fellow Star Boxing stablemates as he continues to recover from his surgery.

