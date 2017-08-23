Cletus “The Hebrew Hammer” Seldin returns on 9/28

The wait is finally over. Star Boxing promoter Joe DeGuardia is pleased to announce the return of electrifying, power punching, former WBC International Silver Super Lightweight Champion Cletus “The Hebrew Hammer” Seldin to the ring, headlining the latest edition of the popular “Rockin” Fights” series at The Paramount, Thursday, September 28th, in Huntington, NY.

Seldin, 19-0 16KO’S, has been inactive since June of 2016 due to various medical issues, but now feeling 100%, he is raring to go.





Seldin was laying a path of destruction on his way to a world championship fight until he was derailed by various ailments. “The Hammer” is one of the hardest punchers in the division and has drawn sellout crowds to every fight.

Promoter Joe DeGuardia had this to say about the return of Seldin “I am thrilled that Cletus will finally return to the ring. Its been a long time coming for us, Team Seldin, and all of his fans. I expect Cletus to pick up right where he left off. Make sure you get your tickets early because this will be another sellout at the Paramount.”

Cletus Seldin had this to say about his return “I’m so happy to be back in the ring. I’ve been going nuts not being able to fight. My health is back to 1000% and now I plan on continuing my quest to become a world champion”. “It’s also great to be fighting again at my home base The Paramount where all my loyal fans have supported me throughout my career”.

The opponent for Cletus Seldin shall be announced shortly. The bout will be contested for 10 rounds in the Jr. Welterweight division. The remainder of the undercard will be announced soon.





Tickets are $50 and up and are available now at Star Boxing 718 823-2000 or by going to www.starboxing.com, the Paramount Box Office 631 673-7300, or through Ticketmaster at www.ticketmaster.com or by calling 1 (800) 745-3000.

Rockin’ Fights are sponsored by Modell’s Sporting Goods, Legacy Advisors, The Inn at Fox Hollow, Camelot Limo, Montauk Ice Tea, TiedIn Media, and WBAB.