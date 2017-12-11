Cletus Seldin fights Yves Ulysse Jr. on HBO on Saunders-Lemieux card on Sat.

Boxing’s newest star, undefeated junior welterweight CLETUS “The Hebrew Hammer” SELDIN, (21-0, 17 KO’s) of Long Island, New York makes an almost unprecedented return to HBO World Championship Boxing in back to back months, returning to battle YVES ULYSSE JR., (14-1, 9 KO’s), in a ten round clash this Saturday night, December 16 at the Place Bell in Laval, Quebec, Canada, just outside of Montreal. The bout will open the telecast at 9:40 p.m. ET.

Promoted by Joe DeGuardia’s Star Boxing, Seldin makes his quick return to HBO World Championship following his sensational debut on the network November 11 from Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale where he dismantled once-defeated Mexican veteran Roberto Ortiz. Dropping Ortiz twice in the first round in the televised opener, Seldin would earn the stoppage in the third round as referee Shada Murdaugh stopped the aggressive onslaught at the 2:43 mark of star-making performance.

Only boxing legends Mike Tyson in 1986 and Roy Jones Jr. in 1996 have previously appeared on HBO in back-to-back months.

“Friday after the Ortiz knockout I got the call to fight Ulysse on December 16 and said yes immediately. This is my job, I’m a prizefighter and I love to fight and entertain,” said Seldin who had a huge crowd of passionate supporters at Nassau Coliseum known locally as the ‘Hamma Heads’.

“I truly want to fight every month so it was easy to get back in the ring so quickly. It’s an honor to be asked to fight on HBO in such a quick return and I plan on making the most of it.”

“From the moment I hear my ring walk music and hear the crowd erupt I’m ready. Most boxing fans love aggression and they love knockouts and that’s what I bring, always.”

About fighting in Canada and facing Ulysse, Seldin stated, “We’ve studied him but my job is to take the fight right to him with no hesitation and let him know who’s the boss. While most of my fights have been at home it’s another ring in Canada, same size ‘office’. No affect at all fighting on the road. I’ll go anywhere and fight any junior welterweight.”

“For me I don’t change anything, not my trunks, shoes or warmup. I noticed today while I was packing for Montreal that there’s some of Ortiz’s dried blood on my shoes from November 11, sort of like a badge of honor from my fight.”

FACTS:

Seldin vs. Ulysse will serve as the TV opener for HBO World Championship Boxing production, beginning at 9:40 PM/ET, for the main event featuring WBO World Middleweight Champion Billy Joe Saunders putting his belt on the line against former IBF World Middleweight Champion David Lemieux and the co-main event between Antoine “Action” Douglas and Gary “Spike” Sullivan for the WBO Inter-Continental Middleweight Title.