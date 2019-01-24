Cletus Seldin vs. Adam Mate undercard for January 26

Undefeated French Middleweight Champion DAVID PAPOT (22-0 3KO’s, Saint-Nazaire, France) will make his American debut in an intriguing Middleweight match-up as he takes on battle-tested COURTNEY PENNINGTON (12-3-2 5KO’s, Brooklyn, New York) and unbeaten RONNIE ‘TEFLON RON” AUSTION (10-0, 7KO’s, Las Vegas, NV) will box MARQUIS HAWTHORNE (5-9, 1 KO, Waco, Texas) at the Slugfest at the Sun, as part of an exciting undercard of the show headlined by Cletus Seldin-Adam Mate at Mohegan Sun, in Uncasville, Connecticut on January 26th.





Papot, a classic boxer, and the No. 9 rated Middleweight in the World (WBA) is looking for international recognition and to avail himself to the Star Boxing proven blueprint of molding world champions.

In his last bout, Papot defended his French Super Welterweight Title against Fouad El Massoudi winning a unanimous 10 round decision at Salle la Soucoupe, Saint-Nazaire, France. Now, in his first assignment in the United States, he will test his classic boxing style against Brooklyn, New York veteran, and upset specialist Courtney Pennington.

Pennington, is on an impressive four fight winning streak, and all of the victories were big upsets. Pennington pounded out a unanimous decision victory against top contender Steven Martinez in his last fight held at the Paramount in Huntington, LI. Prior to that, Pennington had arguably his biggest win at Mohegan Sun when he defeated world title challenger, Delvin Rodriguez in his own backyard. Papot, who’s resume also includes having once held the WBA Continental Middleweight Championship, is yet another target for the upset-minded Pennington. For Papot, the bout represents a first step in establishing himself with an American audience on a path to a world title. He has an enormously tough task in Pennington, but to Papot’s credit he accepted the challenge in his American debut.





Ronnie Austion had a storied amateur career (95-20), and began his tutulege in the world famous Kronk Gym under the watchful eye of trainer “Javan Sugar Hill and the ledgendary Emauel Stewart of the Kronk Gym. Like, Papot, Austion, who now fights out of the Mayweather Gym in Las Vegas, has joined the Star Boxing team for the purpose of having Star move his professional career to the next level. Under the Star Banner, Austion has notched his first victory with a 3rd round TKO over Miguel Cipriano in Tijuana this past November and looks to embellish his undefeated record against Hawthorne.

Be sure not to miss Papot v Pennington and Austion vs Hawthorne on January 26th. The winner of Papot-Pennington and the talented Austion are projected to make a big splash on the boxing scene in 2019.