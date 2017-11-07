CLETUS SELDIN, TYRONE JAMES & TOMMY RAINONE LONG ISLAND MEDIA DAY QUOTES

The Long Islanders on Saturday night’s card at NYCB LIVE Home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum worked out today at Westbury Boxing Club.

Tomorrow Jacobs, Arias, Miller, Wach, Seldin and Ortiz hit the Big Apple for workouts at Mendez Boxing Gym (26th & Madison – details below).





CLETUS SELDON (HBO Opening Bout at 10 pm ET/PT)

I took this camp no different than any other. Every training camp I have I always put everything into it. I will prove to everyone that consistency and hard work will pay off. Ortiz has the best record in my division he is 35-1 with 20 something knockouts!. It is unbelievable. I only have 20 fights, but he’s never fought anybody that’s on my caliber – my strength, my ability, my fierce, coming forward and punching the entire round, of every minute of every round for the entire fight. I punch extremely hard for a Jewish white kid from Long Island. I am going in there to bring this guy into the world I have been treating myself to – which is just hell. I am going to force him to every minute of the entire round, just like the old time fighters did and that’s exactly how I train.

TYRONE JAMES (Fights in 3rd bout approx 7:30 pm ET)

The Coliseum is about 5 minutes from my house, and where I grew up and went to high school. I am bringing a whole lot of people out – a whole lot of family and a whole lot of friends. I will drive from my house to the fight. When I fight at the Paramount we sll about $15,000 worth of tickets so that shows you my following is pretty big. Right now I have sold about $13,00 worth of tickets for this fight and that number is growing. I am going to put on a great show and it’s going to be fun.