Cletus Seldin faces Roberto Ortiz on 11/11

Fists will fly on November 11 when super lightweight knockout artists Cletus “The Hebrew Hammer” Seldin (20-0, 16 KOs) and Roberto “Massa” Ortiz (35-1-2, 26 KOs) square off in a 10-round bout from Long Island’s NYCB LIVE, home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum televised live on HBO World Championship Boxing beginning at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT.

The Seldin vs. Ortiz battle will serve as the opening bout of an action-packed HBO card featuring Daniel “Miracle Man” Jacobs in the main event taking on Luis Arias in a 12-round middleweight showdown and rising heavyweight Jarrell ‘Big Baby’ Miller squaring off with Mariusz Wach in the co-main.





Fighting out of Long Island, NY, Seldin is a former WBC International Silver Super Lightweight Champion who has plowed through the competition with devastating power resulting in 78 percent of his fights ending by knockout.

“I’m absolutely ecstatic to fight for the first time on HBO and represent Star Boxing at the Coliseum,” Seldin said “I see this as the second start to my career, this is a great opportunity and now that I have it there’s no turning back, I’m here to stay — bigger fights, bigger venues and on HBO. I just fought recently but as soon as they called about this fight I jumped at it. I’ll be more than ready for Roberto Ortiz on November 11.”

Ortiz, from Torreon, Mexico, has torn through 35 opponents including 10 defenses of the WBC Silver Super Lightweight Championship over three years. The sole blemish on his record came against former Interim WBC World Super Lightweight Champion

Lucas “La Maquina” Matthysse.

“We are going to take advantage of every opportunity, and we are thankful to GBP, Star Boxing, and HBO who have supported us,” Ortiz said. “I am confident I will be able to prove that I am someone to mess with in this sport. We know we are going up against an undefeated fighter, who is powerful. Our mental game will have to be at 100%, and we will have to have the perfect strategy to be able to take him down and leave with the victory. I am hopeful that our styles will give a great fight, and give a performance that everyone can appreciate come fight night.”

“‘Massa’ Ortiz has built a real fan base throughout Mexico because of his action-packed style and power in both hands, and we’re excited to showcase him to a global audience on HBO,” said Golden Boy Promotions CEO and Chairman Oscar De La Hoya.





“Cletus has thrilled New York fight fans at The Paramount in Long Island for the last five years,” Joe DeGuardia of Star Boxing said. “He has sensational knockout power and Roberto Ortiz is also a real banger who comes to fight. We’re grateful to Peter Nelson and HBO for showcasing great matchups and future stars of the sport. We look forward to another exhilarating performance from Cletus.”

Seldin vs. Ortiz is presented by Golden Boy Promotions in association with Star Boxing. Jacobs vs. Arias and Miller vs. Wach are presented by Matchroom Boxing USA, in association with Brooklyn Sports & Entertainment, Salita Promotions and Roc Nation Sports. The event takes place Saturday, November 11 at NYCB LIVE, home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum and will be televised live on HBO World Championship Boxing beginning at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT. BROOKLYN BOXING on Long Island is an extension of BSE’s BROOKLYN BOXING™ brand. For more information, visit brooklynboxingshop.com.

Tickets for the live event are on sale and can be purchased at ticketmaster.com, NYCBLIVE.com or by calling 800-745-3000. Tickets can also be purchased at the Ticketmaster Box Office at the Coliseum.