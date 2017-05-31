Cletus Seldin vs. Mike Arnaoutis undercard

The undercard for the highly anticipated fight between Cletus “The Hebrew Hammer” Seldin and “Mighty” Mike Arnaoutis on Thursday, June 15th, at the Paramount in Huntington, NY has been announced. The fights will feature a bevy of Joe DeGuardia’s Star Boxing® young prospects.

Highlighted bouts include the undefeated Tyrone “Pretty Boy” James (4-0 2KO’S Elmont, NY) taking on William Hill (2-2 Detroit, MI) in a 6 round Welterweight match.

Tyrone James will be making his 4th straight appearance at the Paramount and is developing a large fan base due to the exciting fights he has made there. The undefeated boxer-puncher is coming off a decision win at the Paramount on March 24th over the very tough Quincy Brown. This will be James’ first 6 round fight and he has accepted a very ambitious opponent from Detroit, William Hill. Hill has won 2 of his last 4 bouts and has faced an undefeated opponent in each of his fights, James will be his 5th undefeated opponent he will be up against.





Terrell Bostic (3-0 1KO Wyandanch, NY) facing off against Alexander Picot ( 2-3-1 Hartford, CT) in a 6 round Jr. Welterweight fight.

Bostic will also be making his 4th appearance at the Paramount and is also coming off a thrilling victory on March 24th against Grashino Yancy. Bostic is facing a very dangerous opponent, Alexander Picot. Picot has faced top prospects Richard Wiggins and Irving Torres, and has a reputation for always coming to fight hard. This will be another stern test for Bostic, a highly regarding prospect.

The always exciting Vincenzo D’Angelo (2-0 Queens, NY) will battle with undefeated Duquan Burgos (1-0 Bronx, NY) in a 4 round Super Middleweight fight. D’Angelo has had both his fights at the Paramount and has a huge following of enthusiastic fans who will be cheering for the new Italian Stallion. Burgos, a Bronx Bomber, is also looking to remain undefeated in this fight where ‘an O must go’.

Dan Cion (0-1 Farmingdale, NY) will be stepping in against pro debuter Abner Guadalupe of the Bronx, NY. Cion went to war with Vincenzo D’Angelo in his pro debut and the Boxer/MMA fighter gave it his all although being defeated. Guadalupe is managed by the former NY State Commissioner and current commentator, Randy Gordon, and promises to make his pro debut a successful one.





Promoter Joe DeGuardia had these comments about the undercard, “We have again stacked our undercard with exciting, competitive bouts between hungry young pugilists. Unfortunately, due to the new insurance and medicals rules in place in New York which are very cost prohibitive to all of us in New York, we can only put on 5 fights but each and every one of them will have you on your feet cheering, as that has become the tradition here at the Paramount”.

The main event is a fantastic one where Cletus “The Hebrew Hammer” Seldin (19-0 16 KO’s Long Island, NY) takes on former world title challenger “Mighty” Mike Arnaoutis (26-10-2 13 KO’s Atlantic City, NJ) in what shapes up to be the most experienced and dangerous opponent the “Hebrew Hammer” has ever faced. The show will be the 27th edition of Joe DeGuardia’s acclaimed “Rockin’ Fights” series.

Tickets are on sale now at Star Boxing (718) 823-2000 or www.starboxing.com, The Paramount box office (631) 673-7300, or Ticketmaster at www.ticketmaster.com, or by calling 1 (800) 745-3000.