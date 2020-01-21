Cletus Seldin in action on 2/28 at the Paramount

Boxing fans have been calling for it, Long Island has been waiting for it, and CLETUS “THE HEBREW HAMMER” SELDIN (Shirley, Long Island 24-1 20KO’S) couldn’t be more ready to make his ring return, back where it all began, at The Paramount, on February 28, at “Rockin’ Fights.”





Seldin is coming off the biggest win of his career, when he stopped boxing legend, and multi-time world champion, ZAB “SUPER” JUDAH (Brooklyn, NY 44-10 30KO’s) in June of 2019 at Turning Stone Resort Casino during the coveted Hall of Fame boxing event. Over eleven dominating rounds, Seldin hurt Judah badly in the third, finding success in relentless pressure, culminating in an eleventh-round stoppage as Seldin, an underdog to the former world champ, earned the NABA Super Lightweight Title. With the victory Seldin entered back into the World ratings (#11 WBA, #12 IBF).

Making his seventeenth appearance at “Rockin’ Fights,” Seldin holds the record for most wins at The Paramount, the first of which came in 2011 with a quintessential KO over Rashad Bogar. Seldin went on to have tremendous success at the Paramount, ultimately winning the WBC International Silver Super Lightweight Title in 2014, which he successfully defended three times.

In November of 2017, Seldin would display his world class power on the national stage in a featured fight on HBO against ROBERTO ORTIZ (then 35-1-2 26KO’s). Seldin pounced on Ortiz from the opening bell and knocked knocked him out in the 3rd round in front of an electric crowd of his “Hamma Heads” fans at the Nassau Coliseum. Just one month later Seldin would make history as the only the third boxer to appear on HBO in back-to-back months, joining boxing legends MIKE TYSON and ROY JONES JR..





Seldin has fully recovered from a surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder which he suffered in the Judah fight in June. Riding a three-fight knockout streak, Seldin looks to continue his rise in the world rankings in his return to The Paramount. Seldin had this to say about his return home, “It feels great to be home where it all started. There is no venue like The Paramount, and I cannot wait to be back. I feel healthy and plan on putting on a show for all the ‘Hamma Heads’ who come out on February 28.”

Seldin’s opponent will be announced soon. “Rockin’ Fights” 38 is presented by JOE DEGUARDIA’S STAR BOXING in a thrilling night of fights from The Paramount in Huntington, Long Island. For more information follow @StarBoxing and join the conversation using #RockinFights.