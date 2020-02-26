Cletus Seldin gets new opponent for this Friday, Luis Florez

CLETUS “THE HEBREW HAMMER” SELDIN (Shirley, Long Island 24-1 20KO’S) is set to defend his NABA Super Lightweight Title against thunderous Colombian slugger, LUIS FLOREZ (Puerto Libertador, Colombia 25-15 21KO’s), this Friday (2/28) night at The Paramount, after former opponent, Humberto Martinez pulled out for medical reasons.





Florez, who has 21 KO’s in his 25 wins, will take on Long Island’s premier knockout artist, Cletus Seldin, who has 20 KO’s in 24 wins. Both fighters are known for their punching power and devasting knockouts. Florez has the distinction of being the only man to defeat multi-time world champion, and current WBC World Champion, MIGUEL BERCHELT’s (37-1, 33KO’s), beating Berchelt via a huge first-round knockout upset. Florez also has other impressive opponents of top talent that includes bouts against world-class level fighters, REGIS PROGRAIS (then 17-0 15KO’s) and JAMEL HERRING (then 14-0 8KO’s). Florez has also challenged for the WBA Fedebol title and the NABF Super Lightweight Title.

The late scratch has not phased Seldin, “I have been training hard, and whoever they put in front of me, the game plan remains the same – defend my NABA title and bring the hammer for my hometown fans.”





Seldin-Florez tops a fantastic Rockin’ Fights 38 card, that also features world-rated heavyweight CARLOS TAKAM (37-5-1 28KO’s) against tough Brazilian FABIO MALDONADO (26-3 25KO’s) in the co-main event.

The stacked undercard features, undefeated rising stars in Dominican, WBC FECARBOX Bantamweight Champion, JUNIOR ALMONTE (13-0 9KO’s), Long Island’s WENDY “HAITIAN FIRE” TOUSSAINT (10-0 4KO) making his 2020 debut, ALEX “EL TORO” VARGAS (5-0 1KO) in a step-up fight against veteran Antonio Sanchez. The action continues through the opening bouts of the evening including a pick em’ pro debut fight between PRINCE SLAUGHTER against decorated amateur AHMET “THE TURKISH WOLF” TUNCEL, the pro debut of Local 3 electrician BARKIM LOGAN, and kicking off the action, the first Lebanese professional fighter looking to remain undefeated, NADIM SALLOUM (3-0 2KO).