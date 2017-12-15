CLETUS SELDIN AND YVES ULYSSE JR. MAKE WIEGHT

A large and energetic crowd surrounded the stage during today’s weigh-in for the Saunders Lemieux card at Place Bell, in Laval, Quebec. Kicking off the action on HBO tomorrow night at 9:40 PM/ET will be rising star and undefeated Long Island knockout artists, Cletus “The Hebrew Hammer” Seldin (21-0 17KOs) as he steps in against Canadian, Yves Ulysse Jr (14-1 9KOs).

The two men tipped the scales at Place Bell, as Ulysse came in at a fit 141.2 lbs, and Cletus “The Hebrew Hammer” Seldin came in at a ready 141.6 lbs. The bout is a scheduled 10-round jr. welterweight showdown, as both men look to leave their mark in front of a national audience.





Don’t miss the action of this great card. Tune in tomorrow night for HBO World Championship Boxing starting at 9:40 PM/ET