Clayton “Mr. 340” Laurent Jr. inks with DiBella Entertainment

DiBella Entertainment has signed 2016 Olympic Heavyweight Clayton “Mr. 340” Laurent Jr. of the U.S. Virgin Islands, it was announced today. He is the stepson of former junior middleweight and middleweight world champion Julian “The Hawk” Jackson and the stepbrother of contenders John and Julius Jackson.





Standing 6’5″ and weighing 250lbs., the 27-year-old Laurent competed at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janiero, Brazil, advancing to the second round. With the ultimate goal of becoming the first world heavyweight champion born and raised in the U.S. Virgin Islands, Laurent made his professional debut on August 19, 2017, earning a second-round stoppage against Wayman Carter.

Outside of boxing, Laurent is a property manager for Virgin Islands Territorial Emergency Management Agency (VITEMA), the local emergency response agency.

“I’m thrilled to add heavyweight puncher Clayton Laurent Jr. to the DiBella Entertainment roster,” said Lou DiBella, President of DiBella Entertainment. “With his background as a 2016 Olympian, and having honed his skills under the tutelage of his legendary stepfather Julian Jackson, Clayton has explosive potential. Together with his managers Philippe Fondu and Matt Clark, we will work to develop Clayton and provide him with an opportunity to become the first heavyweight champion from the U.S. Virgin Islands.”

“It’s a great feeling knowing that I’m being signed by one of the biggest names in boxing right now,” said Laurent. “I first heard about Mr. DiBella when my brothers went to train with Sergio Martinez at his camp in California. I saw him take Sergio from being an undiscovered, unknown boxer to a superstar, and I look forward to seeing him transform my career as well.





“Boxing is what I love to do, it’s what I live for. Growing up, it was exciting to see my brothers excelling. I wanted to be a world champion and a world ranked heavyweight fighter representing the U.S. Virgin Islands, and I appreciate having this opportunity at really building my career and becoming somebody in the ring.”

Laurent is co-managed by Philippe Fondu and Matt Clark.

Stated Fondu, “I was privileged to work several times in the past with Lou DiBella, whom I consider a leading boxing promoter in the world. When it came time to select someone trustworthy to develop Clayton’s career, my suggestion to the team was to address DiBella Entertainment’s proposal. I am deeply convinced that Clayton has a great future in front of him being associated with DiBella Entertainment.”

Added Clark, “Clayton is an exciting addition to the heavyweight scene. He has a good engine and punches to the body very well. We are proud to be a part of the DiBella Entertainment stable.”





In addition to representing the U.S. Virgin Islands in the 2016 Olympics, Clayton had an illustrious amateur career, including participating in the Pan American Games in 2015 and 2011. He also had three victories in the World Series of Boxing in 2015, competing for the Puerto Rican Hurricanes.

Additionally, Laurent has sparred on numerous occasions with current Unified Cruiserweight World Champion Murat Gassiev.

Details of Laurent’s first bout under the DiBella Entertainment banner will be announced shortly.