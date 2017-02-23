Clayton Looking To Make Up For Lost Time

Jordan Clayton is looking to make up for lost time and has his sights set on silverware in 2017 as he looks to fly up the super welterweight rankings.

Clayton (4-0) steps up to eight rounds when he headlines Errol Johnson’s ‘High Hopes II’ show at the Holiday Inn, Birmingham City Centre, on Saturday February 25th.





The 23-year-old has endured a frustrating career to date, with issues outside of the ring forcing a three-year hiatus after his pro debut in 2013. However, after three wins in 2016 whilst linking up with trainer Paul Webb, Clayton hopes to build some momentum when he takes on Arvydas Trizno.

“By the end of 2017 I want a decent belt around my waist or at least be in line to fight for one,” the Solihull man told uko-boxing.com.

“I’ve got my eye on the Midlands Area or English titles. That’s where I want to be.

“I’ve got my first title fight on Saturday and, if all goes well in that, this year I can push on up the ratings and win some titles.

“I’d love the Midlands belt by the end of the year.”

Clayton is taking a calculated risk by moving up to eight-round level at this early stage. Just four fights in, it’s a gamble for the Solihull scrapper but one he is hoping will pay dividends.

“I don’t know many fighters who jump up to an eight-rounder after only four fights,” he added.

“But it’s a gamble worth taking. There’s no point boasting about being undefeated with 13 fights or whatever when you’ve only had four-rounders.

“I’ve seen Trizno in action and he’s a tough man. It’s a good test for me.”

Clayton and Trizno weigh-in at Webb Boxing Gym, Lower Ground, 28-34 Albert Street, B4 7UD (Birmingham City Centre) at 1.00pm on Friday (24th). All welcome.

Clayton is joined on ‘High Hopes II’ by Leamington super lightweight, Michael Cole (2-0), Birmingham middleweight duo, Ikram Hussain (1-1) and Luke Heron (Walker) (4-0).

Tickets are priced at £60 and include a two-course meal at the Holiday Inn Birmingham City Centre or £35 for standard, unreserved seating. Call 07534 404 515 to book.