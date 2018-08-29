Clayton Laurent Jr. faces Sherman Artis Jr. on September 8

2016 Olympian Clayton Laurent Jr. (1-0, 1 KO) will make his highly anticipated stateside debut facing Sherman Artis Jr. (3-2) in a four-round heavyweight clash on Saturday, September 8, at Barclays Center, the home of BROOKLYN BOXING™.





Laurent vs. Artis will be one of the featured bouts on the off-TV undercard portion of the three-fight SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING telecast (9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT, SHOWTIME) headlined by the Danny Garcia vs. Shawn Porter welterweight world championship bout. Laurent’s fight will take place just days after the popular New York Caribbean Carnival and Parade celebrated over Labor Day Weekend.

After representing the U.S. Virgin Islands at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janiero, Brazil, Laurent turned professional under the guidance of his legendary step father, former junior middleweight and middleweight world champion Julian Jackson. His step brothers John and Julius Jackson are also highly accomplished professional fighters.

Laurent was victorious in the first round of the Olympics before losing to eventual gold medalist Tony Yoka.

“I’m thrilled to bring Clayton to Barclays Center on this tremendous card,” said Lou DiBella, President of DiBella Entertainment. “With his amateur career and family ties, Clayton has great potential to become a world champion and I look forward to watching the pride of the U.S. Virgin Islands, on September 8, as we embark on this journey together.”





Laurent signed with DiBella Entertainment last month. In his professional debut, Laurent knocked out Wayman Carter in the second round on August 19, 2017, in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Fighting out of Severn, MD, Artis will look to bounce back in the win column following a hard-fought four-round decision loss to top heavyweight prospect Iegor Plevako on November 18, 2017, in Queens, NY.

Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by TGB Promotions and DiBella Entertainment, in association with DSG Promotions, start at $50 and are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased at ticketmaster.com, barclayscenter.com, or by calling 800-745-3000. Tickets can also be purchased at the American Express Box Office at Barclays Center. Group discounts are available by calling 844-BKLYN-GP.