Clayton Headlines High Hopes II

After the success of his October event, Errol Johnson returns to Birmingham in February with ‘High Hopes II’.

Working alongside Webb Boxing, Johnson will host a four-fight dinner show at the Holiday Inn Birmingham City Centre on Friday, 24th February.


Undefeated Birmingham super welterweight, Jordan Clayton, will again top the bill. The 22 year-old overcame Marcin Cybulski over six rounds at the summit of High Hopes, held at Holiday Inn Birmingham Airport, and will step up to eight rounds this time around.

“I am proud to headline another event,” Clayton (4-0) told uko-boxing.com. “I’m a local lad so boxing on home territory gives me a real buzz. I got the win against Cybulski last time around and I’m back in camp now ready to get another ‘W’.

“This fight is even closer to home with it taking place in Birmingham City Centre.”

Clayton is joined by Leamington super lightweight, Michael Cole (2-0). The 29 year-old has recorded a hat-trick of victories since turning professional and was victorious on his last appearance on the first High Hopes show as he defeated Nuneaton’s ‘Mr. Reliable’ Kristian Laight.

One boxer looking for a different result from his appearance on High Hopes is Ikram Hussain (1-1). The Birmingham middleweight faced a tough debut on the first High Hope’s show when he took on Atherton’s William Warburton. Warburton, so often the upsetter, recorded a points win to condemn Hussain to a debut defeat. However, since then the 20 year-old has picked up a win against Laight, so will be looking to avenge that defeat this time around.

Joining the trio who fought last time out on High Hopes is Luke Heron (Walker). The 23 year-old (4-0) has made a solid start to his professional career and will be looking to fight regularly in 2017.

Tickets are priced at £60 and include a two-course meal at the Holiday Inn Birmingham City Centre or £35 for standard, unreserved seating. Call 07534 404 515 to book.

