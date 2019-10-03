Clayton Bricknell is determined to bounce back quickly as he looks to get back to winning ways later this month.





He next features on BCB Promotions’ show at the Hangar Events Centre, in Wolverhampton, on Friday October 18. The show has been titled ‘We Are Wolves.’

Bricknell has endured a frustrating 2019 so far, the last action resulting in his first professional defeat against a capable adversary.

He took on fellow unbeaten prospect Tion Gibbs in his first six-rounder, falling to a points defeat by a 60-56 score with referee Chris Dean.





Bricknell had previously been frustrated by a technical draw with Youssef Al Hamidi, who was pulled out after less than a round due to injuring himself.

That came after two wins in his pro debut year, where he outpointed Jamie Quinn and Dylan Draper after a decent amateur grounding.

In 27 unpaid bouts, he recorded 17 wins and claiming two area titles in national competition, representing Wolverhampton Boxing Club and Birmingham’s Jewellery Quarter gym.





The 27-year-old lightweight, from Whitmore Reans, now boxes on his own turf for the first time in the paid ranks, which will come under the BCB banner.

He said: “I was straight back in the gym after my last fight, so I’ve had a long camp and it has gone well. I’ve sparred a lot, against a good variety of different styles.

“I’m happy I’ve already had a test, but if I’d stuck to the game plan, which was to outwork him, I still believe I’d have won.

“He’s a slick boxer, but he only really works in spots. I didn’t press him like I should, I stepped off and paused, when I needed to be consistent with my work-rate.

“I wasn’t at my best. Maybe I was a bit rusty, I’d boxed half a round in nine months before that, because it got stopped when my opponent fell and twisted his ankle.

“I’ve learned a lot already, during my pro career, and now I’ve got a bit of ground to make up. I want to build myself back up and start climbing the ladder again.

“This is my first time on a BCB show and my first time boxing in my home city, as a pro, so it’s an important night for me.

“I think I’ve got an entertaining style, which is to be aggressive but smart and strategic with it. I play to my strengths.”

The main event will see Wolverhampton’s Kyle Williams, a former Midlands and British bantamweight champion and British title challenger, battle for a belt again.

Williams, also from Whitmore Reans, will challenge for the vacant WBO European bauble over 10 rounds against an international opponent.

The home favourite looks to improve his ledger and add to his stash having recorded 11 wins, with three stoppages, from 12 bouts so far.

A stacked under-card is expected to produce another six contests, with most in the home corner Wolverhampton based.

Conah Walker will have the legendary Ricky Hatton in his corner, as he looks to get back to winning ways at welter after a draw last time out.

Walker and the also unbeaten Ohio Kain Iremiren played out a six-round stalemate, referee Kevin Parker scoring the bout 57-57.

‘The Wolf’ remains after six pro outings, with five wins and two stoppages previously recorded, having graduated from Merridale Boxing Club.

Antony Woolery, of Deansfield, was last a part of the Ultimate Boxxer tournament, which was staged at cruiser, in July.

‘The Bull’ climbed off the floor in the first round of the Prizefighter type event to push Mikael Lawal, who won the competition, to a majority decision defeat.

It was only the third time Woolery has been in a paid ring, bouncing back from losing on his debut to Dmitrij Kalinovskij to vanquish Remigijus Ziausys, both on points.

Sid Bowater ended a two-year exile from pro boxing with an over-the-distance success over ‘Fonz’ Alexander in July.

Bowater, from Wednesfield, took a long break upon conceding his ‘0’ to Nathan Hardy, after three victories in the welter ranks. He’s seen the final bell on every occasion.

Kirstie Bavington previously contested the WBC International Female super lightweight title with Cherrelle Brown in July.

‘Bavvo’ gamely battled to the end of 10 rounds, but came up short on the scorecards. She’d previously registered two wins (one TKO) and a debut draw.

Southpaw Lauren Johnson will lace on the gloves for the first time in 14 months and is going up a weight to super welter.

‘The Black Widow’ returns after claiming the eight-round British Challenge strap in her previous outing, by making it a hat-trick of paid points results.

James Beech Jr, from Bloxwich, is a former Midlands super featherweight champion and never lost the title in the ring.

‘Beech’ relinquished the area strap at super feather, as part of a plan to come down to super bantam. He’s downed Jake Pollard in a featherweight affair since.

The second-generation fighter is the son of Jimmy Beech, who featured on 31 occasions as a pro. He’s a graduate of Pleck Boxing Club, who he represented 80 times with 50 wins.

BCB’s recent acquisition Shaka Thompson, who is signed to a management deal, appears under their banner for the first time.

There are high hopes for the unbeaten Brummie southpaw, from Selly Oak, who was named Best Newcomer at the British Boxing Board of Control’s Midlands Area awards last year.

He has six points wins in the middleweight division and hasn’t lost a round beating Sean Gorman, Callum Ide, Liam Griffiths, Martin Kabhrel, Jordan Grannum and Paul Cummings.

Macclesfield’s Jake Haigh, who has a 11-0 pro record as a super middleweight, Walsall’s Rachel Ball, and middleweight debutant Ashlee Eales, from Warwickshire, complete the line-up.

Tickets, priced at £35 standard or £65 VIP ringside with a buffet and waitress service, are on sale now. It will be £40 for entry on the door. For more information, contact the boxers.