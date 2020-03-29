Class of 2020 & Class of 2021 To Be Enshrined Together On June 10-13, 2021

The International Boxing Hall of Fame announced today that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Class of 2020 and the Class of 2021 will be enshrined together during the 2021 Hall of Fame Induction Weekend scheduled for June 10-13th in “Boxing’s Hometown.”

Boxing’s best will shine together in one spectacular weekend

“By combining the celebrations of the Induction Classes of 2020 and 2021, the Hall of Fame can honor inductees with all the bells and whistles that the Hall of Fame Weekend is known for and provide each inductee with the recognition they each so richly deserve,” said Hall of Fame Executive Director Edward Brophy. “By honoring the two classes in a one-of-a-kind Induction Weekend, the Hall of Fame will be able to put all the winning combinations together for the inductees, fans and the entire sport of boxing.”

Fans who purchased 2020 Induction Weekend event tickets can transfer them to the 2021 Induction Weekend or refunds will be available until June 15th. For new orders, the 2021 event ticket application will be released soon. Many events in “Boxing’s Hometown” of Canastota will be planned throughout the four-day celebration, as well as evening events at Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, NY.

The Class of 2020 includes boxers Bernard Hopkins, Juan Manuel Marquez, “Sugar” Shane Mosley, Frank Erne, Paddy Ryan, Barbara Buttrick, “The Coal Miner’s Daughter” Christy Martin, “The Dutch Destroyer” Lucia Rijker; promoters Lou DiBella, Kathy Duva and Dan Goossen; and journalists Bernard Fernandez and Thomas Hauser.

As this year’s Hall of Fame inductees, the official plaques for the members of the Class of 2020 will be on display on the Hall of Fame Wall beginning in June for fans to enjoy and the official presentation of their custom-designed gold Hall of Fame ring will take place during the 2021 Induction Ceremony. The Hall will also highlight the Class of 2020 with feature stories and career retrospectives on each inductee via its official website and social media outlets.

Following the next election process, the Class of 2021 will be announced at the Hall of Fame’s annual news conference in early December.

