Class of 2019’s Day In The Sun Nearing

For boxers Donald “Lone Star Cobra” Curry, Julian “The Hawk” Jackson, James “Buddy” McGirt and Tony DeMarco; matchmaker / promoter Don Elbaum, referee / judge Guy Jutras, publicist Lee Samuels and broadcaster Teddy Atlas, their day in the sun is rapidly approaching. On Sunday, June 9th they will join boxing’s immortals when they are officially enshrined into the International Boxing Hall of Fame at the Induction Ceremony on the Hall of Fame Museum Grounds.





The Induction Ceremony will cap four-days of activities scheduled for the 30th Annual Hall of Fame Weekend, June 6-9th in “Boxing’s Hometown.”

“We are eagerly anticipating paying tribute to the incredible accomplishments of the members of the Class of 2019,” said Hall of Fame Executive Director Edward Brophy. “We look forward to welcoming them to Canastota to take their place in the Hall of Fame.”

“It is so exciting to think that the new inductees will be boarding airplanes in a few short days to make the trek to Canastota to receive boxing’s highest honor.”





Curry is the former junior middleweight champion and unified welterweight champion, Jackson won titles at junior middleweight and middleweight, McGirt won junior welterweight and welterweight world titles, DeMarco was the world welterweight champion, Elbaum has managed, advised and promoted fighters for over 60 years, veteran judge / referee Jutras has been involved in boxing for over five decades, Samuels was ace publicist for Top Rank for over 30 years and broadcaster Atlas has provided color commentary on ESPN, NBC and ABC. Each living inductee will receive a Hall of Fame Induction Certificate and a gold Hall of Fame Ring.

The Class of 2019 also includes journalist Mario Rivera Martino, who will be honored posthumously in the Observer category. Inductees were voted in by members of the Boxing Writers Association of America and a panel of international boxing historians.

A plaque with each inductee’s biography and photo will be on permanent display on the Hall of Fame Wall. The Official Enshrinement Ceremony will be held on the Hall of Fame Museum Grounds in Canastota, New York on Sunday, June 9th at 2:30 p.m.

In addition to the Official Induction Ceremony, many events in “Boxing’s Hometown” of Canastota throughout the four-day celebration are planned, including a 5K Race / Fun Run, golf tournament, boxing autograph card show, VIP Cocktail Reception and the Parade of Champions. The Hall of Fame Weekend evening events include Friday night’s Fight Night at Turning Stone and Saturday’s Banquet of Champions. Both events will take place at Turning Stone Resort Casino.

An impressive list of over 35 boxing greats from the United States and abroad are scheduled to participate in weekend festivities including Marvelous Marvin Hagler, Pernell Whitaker, Michael Carbajal, “Chiquita” Gonzalez, Erik Morales, Michael Spinks, Vinny Paz, Micky Ward, Earnie Shavers, Paulie Ayala, Mark Breland, Antonio Tarver, Claressa Shields, Iran Barkley and many more.

Celebrated film and television star Holt McCallany, who currently stars in the hit Netflix series Mindhunter, will be Grand Marshal of the 2019 Boxing Hall of Fame Parade of Champions scheduled for Sunday, June 9th at 1 p.m.