Class of 2018’s Day In The Sun Nearing

For boxers Vitali Klitschko, Erik Morales and Winky Wright, promoter Klaus-Peter Kohl and broadcasters Steve Albert and Jim Gray, their day in the sun is rapidly approaching. On Sunday, June 10th they will join boxing’s immortals when they are officially inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in Canastota, New York.

“We are eagerly anticipating paying tribute to the incredible accomplishments of the members of the Class of 2018,” said Hall of Fame Executive Director Edward Brophy. “We look forward to welcoming them to Canastota to take their place in the Hall of Fame.”

“It is so exciting to think that the new inductees will be boarding airplanes just over two weeks from now to make the trek to Canastota to receive boxing’s highest honor.”

Klitschko, who is the mayor of Kiev, Ukraine, was the WBC / WBO heavyweight champion, Morales was the first Mexican boxer to win titles in four weight divisions, southpaw Wright won four light middleweight world titles, Germany’s Kohl promoted 37 champions over 25 years, veteran broadcaster Albert called blow-by-blow on over 300 championship fights on SHOWTIME, while Gray has been interviewer and ringside reporter at SHOWTIME since 1994. Each living inductee will receive a Hall of Fame Induction Certificate and a gold Hall of Fame Ring.

The Class of 2018 also includes posthumous honorees, lightweight standout Sid Terris in the Old-Timer Category; and promoter Lorraine Chargin in the Non Participant Category. Inductees were voted in by members of the Boxing Writers Association of America and a panel of international boxing historians.

A plaque with each inductee’s biography and photo will be on permanent display on the Hall of Fame Wall. The Official Enshrinement Ceremony will be held on the Hall of Fame Museum Grounds in Canastota, New York on Sunday, June 10th at 2:30 p.m.

In addition to the Official Induction Ceremony, many events in “Boxing’s Hometown” of Canastota throughout the four-day celebration are planned, including a 5K Race / Fun Run, golf tournament, boxing autograph card show, VIP Cocktail Reception and the Parade of Champions. The Hall of Fame Weekend evening events include Friday night’s Fight Night at Turning Stone and Saturday’s Banquet of Champions. Both events will take place at Turning Stone Resort Casino.

An impressive list of over 35 boxing greats from the United States and abroad are scheduled to participate in weekend festivities including Mike Tyson, Marvelous Marvin Hagler, Riddick Bowe, Miguel Cotto, Marco Antonio Barrera, Kelly Pavlik, James Toney, Micky Ward, Sergio Martinez, Leon and Michael Spinks, Gerry Cooney, Christy Martin, “Swift” Jarrett Hurd and many more.

The grand marshal of the Hall of Fame Weekend Parade of Champions is Arizona Cardinals wide receiver and 11-time Pro Bowl Selection Larry Fitzgerald.

For more information on the Hall of Fame’s 29th Annual Induction Weekend, please call the Hall of Fame at (315) 697-7095, visit online at www.ibhof.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/InternationalBoxingHallofFame and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/BoxingHall.