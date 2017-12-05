Class of 2018 Announced in Canastota!

The International Boxing Hall of Fame and Museum announced today the members of the Class of 2018. Inductees include three Modern category boxers who all enter the Hall in their first year of eligibility; heavyweight champion “Dr. Ironfist” Vitali Klitschko, four-division world champion Erik “El Terrible” Morales and light middleweight champion Ronald “Winky” Wright. Non-participants and observers to be inducted include German promoter Klaus-Peter Kohl and broadcasters Steve Albert and Jim Gray.

The 2018 Hall of Fame Induction Weekend will be held June 7-10th in Canastota, NY. Many events in “Boxing’s Hometown” of Canastota throughout the four-day celebration, including a 5K Race / Fun Run, golf tournament, boxing autograph card show, VIP Cocktail Reception, Parade of Champions and the Official Induction Ceremony on the Hall of Fame Museum Grounds, are scheduled. The Hall of Fame Weekend evening events include Friday night’s Fight Night at Turning Stone and Saturday’s Banquet of Champions. Both events will take place at Turning Stone Resort Casino.

The Hall of Fame also released names of posthumous honorees: Sid Terris in the Old-Timer Category; and ring announcer Johnny Addie and promoter Lorraine Chargin in the Non Participant Category. Inductees were voted in by members of the Boxing Writers Association and a panel of international boxing historians. Biographies on the Class of 2018 can be found on www.ibhof.com

For more information on the events planned for the 2018 International Boxing Hall of Fame Weekend, please call the Hall of Fame at (315) 697-7095, visit online at www.ibhof.com

“It’s a dream of many boxers to be a member of the Hall of Fame family. I’ve thought about the Hall of Fame but I never expected one day that I would be among the legends who were always examples for me such as Muhammad Ali, Mike Tyson and so many world famous boxers. It’s a big honor for me.”

– Vitali Klitschko

“It’s an honor to be elected into the Hall of Fame and recognized for my achievements. I’m overwhelmed by the news. It is a dream come true to be part of the Hall of Fame and I can’t wait until next June to be in Canastota.”

“Wow! It’s great. It’s an honor. I love my fans and I’m grateful that my accomplishments in boxing are being honored. It feels so great to be in the Hall of Fame.”

– Winky Wright

“Oh great! This news has made my day. I’m just so happy. I’ve been wishing and praying for this. For her to be the only woman besides Aileen Eaton in the Hall, on many fronts it’s a great honor. I’m really at a loss for words. I’ve dreamt of this.”

– Don Chargin, husband of Lorraine Chargin

“Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. Oh my God. I’m completely surprised. I’m looking forward to coming to Canastota in June for the Hall of Fame Weekend.”

– Klaus-Peter Kohl

“It’s an honor. I didn’t expect this. I heard from some boxing friends that I was on the ballot but having been out of the sport for a few years I didn’t expect it to happen. It is quite an honor and I appreciate the call very much. It’s a little overwhelming. I’ve never been to Canastota and I’ve heard so many great things about that weekend through other friends who have been inducted and I look forward to it. It’s rare for me, but I’m a little speechless right now.”

– Steve Albert

“I got chills. I’m so honored and so grateful to the sport, the fighters and the Hall of Fame. What an amazing feeling to have this unique recognition. It’s just an amazing feeling to have been able to have observed and witnessed the excellence of so many incredible athletes. To have been able to have played a part in being able to interview them and bring it to the public is an incredible feeling.”

– Jim Gray