Class of 2018 – Ashton Gate Stadium, Friday 16th March

Sanigar Events presents ‘The Class of 2018’ a night of explosive Professional Boxing at The Dolman Hall, Ashton Gate Stadium, Bristol featuring the best up and coming West Country talent.

Undefeated lightweight Tim Cutler had a busy 2017 notching up five wins including the first stoppage of his career against Torquay’s Adam Bannister. With an unblemished 10 fight record Cutler has his eye on domestic titles before the end of 2018. Cutler will headline his first show on March 16th with his opponent to be announced shortly.





Bristol’s gutsy super-welterweight Aaron Sutton enjoyed an undefeated debut year taking five wins from five contests and will want more of the same as he learns his trade under the tutelage of Bristol Boxing legend Alan Thompson. Taunton’s talented Pole Pawel August returns to the ring and is sure to make waves in the domestic light heavyweight division, the 22 year old who made his debut in December 2016 has looked fearsome in sparring and has been picked as one to watch by Chris Sanigar.

Southmead’s popular Tyler Davies has made an impressive start to his first year as a professional with solid wins against Andy Harris, Dylan Draper and Adam Bannister. Davies aims to build towards bigger fights and learn from the likes of gym mate and former IBF World Champion Lee Haskins as he progresses this year.

Gloucester’s talented super-middleweight Wayne Ingram was unlucky to drop a decision in an exciting contest against Westbury’s tough guy Anthony Fox but wants to set the record straight when he returns in March. Reece Godfrey Sharp made a successful professional debut in front of home fans back in December and plans to build momentum and match his prestigious amateur achievements. Debutant Sam Smthye from Bristol completes the line up, Smythe who boxed as an amateur for the National Smelting Boxing Club aims to build on the success of former amateur teammates Tyler Davies and Reece Godfrey Sharp.

*** Tickets priced at £30 Unreserved seating, £40 Ringside and £50 & £60 VIP Tables including food are available from Sanigar Events on 0117 949 6699 or https://iboxingtickets.com/products/class-of-2018 *** Under 16’s accompanied by an adult tickets are £10