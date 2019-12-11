Clash of Unbeaten opens Boxeo Telemundo 2020 Series

Miami, Florida: All Star Boxing, Inc has announced the 2020 opening series headliner which features it’s traditional Puerto Rico vs Mexico rivalry but with added stakes, WBO #8th ranked NABO champion Yomar “The Magic” Alamo(17-0-1 12 KO’s) puts his undefeated record on the line against also unbeaten WBO #15 ranked Kendo “Tremendo” Castaneda(17-0 8 KO’s) of San Antonio, Texas. The bout will be 10 rounds in the super lightweight division with the WBO/NABO title on the line. Alamo will be making his 3rd defense of the Title at Osceola Heritage Park Events Center on February 21st.





The pride of Aguas Buenas, Yomar “The Magic” Alamo will be making his 4th appearance on the Telemundo airwaves, emerging as a series favorite after a great run in 2019. Alamo captured his NABO title in the spring series with spectacular performance, decisively outpointing California’s Manuel Mendez over 10 rounds. He later reappeared in the summer series and defeated late sub Salvador “Bufon” Briceño and closed out the year this past Fall with a disputed draw against Mexico City’s Antonion “Toño” Moran.

“I felt i won the fight against Moran” stated NABO Champion Yomar Alamo “Telemundo had me winning, my fans had me winning and i myself felt victorious after the fight” he continued “This is why we are moving on to a new challenge in facing an undefeated ranked contender like Kendo Castaneda” “On Feb.21st, Kendo better be prepared to face his toughest fight as a pro as i will impose my experience with a great game plan to return back home with my belt.”

Former NABA Super lightweight champion Kendo “Tremendo” Castaneda will be making his Telemundo debut,on his hunt to prove he belongs at the top of the division. Kendo has faced strong opposition of his own in his climb up the ranks, In March of 2019 he defeated hard-hitting Eudy Bernardo and this past fall, he stopped Stan “The Man” Martyniouk in the 6th round. Castaneda is part of Roy Jones Jr Boxing Promotions(RJJ)stable, lead by CEO Keith Veltre.





“This fight is a testimony of what can happen when two companies work together to make the best fights possible.” stated RJJ CEO Keith Veltre “Yomar vs Kendo is a great matchup and exactly what the sport of boxing needs”

Felix “Tutico” Zabala CEO of All Star Boxing, Inc added “These two contenders know in order to get a title fight in one of boxing’s best division’s, you must risk it all to get to the top, for Yomar its his NABO Belt and for Kendo his undefeated record” Zabala continued “This is the type of fight that makes me feel proud of as a promoter, a true 50/50 fight, may the best man win.”

The fight is bought to you by All Star Boxing, INC in association with RJJ Promotions.





“The Magic” Alamo vs “Tremendo” Castaneda airs Friday, Feb,21 at 11:35EST on Telemundo.