Claressa Shields training in Florida for Christina Hammer

WBC, IBF and WBA Middleweight World Champion Claressa Shields arrived in Miami yesterday to hold the final portion of her training camp at the Fifth Street Gym as she prepares to take on WBO Middleweight World Champion Christina Hammer in the main event of a SHOWTIME BOXING: SPECIAL EDITION tripleheader Saturday, April 13 live on SHOWTIME (9 p.m. ET/PT) from Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City.





Shields spent the last five weeks training at the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colo., following a two-week pre-camp in her hometown of Flint, Mich.

“We’ve been going twice a day every day except Sunday for five-straight weeks,” said Shields. “We put in lots of rounds sparring, tons of sprinting, pad work, push-ups, crunches and drills to help with my head movement.

“I’ve put my body through so much on this camp, and now it’s time to start cutting it down a bit. I’m in great shape and my weight is on point. I’m also in a great place mentally and very happy with this camp overall.”





In Florida, Shields is looking to prime herself for her showdown for the undisputed middleweight women’s world championship, in what is considered by many as the biggest fight in women’s boxing history.

“My main focus now is trying to relieve my body while keeping my conditioning,” said Shields. “I’m making sure that I go into fight week with no injuries or soreness. I’ve been in Colorado for over a month and it was time for some new scenery.

“I’m still going to be training very hard in Florida. I just need a little more sunshine and the additional space that’s provided for me down here. We did what we had to do in Colorado. Florida is just an ideal environment all-around and a happy place for me to be these last couple weeks.”

As Shields and trainer John David Jackson near fight night, the two-time Olympic Gold Medalist has a message for her fellow unbeaten opponent. “I know what I can and will do on April 13,” said Shields. “I already told Christina I’m going to beat her and mess her up. I’m taking this fight 100 percent seriously. I’m going to go out there and dominate her.

“I don’t want these belts handed to me. I’m coming to win every round on April 13. I’m a different kind of animal and Christina is going to see that on fight night. I’m ready. That’s it.”

Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by Salita Promotions, are priced at $150, $100, $55 and $35 and can be purchased through Ticketmaster and at boardwalkhall.com.