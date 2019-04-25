Claressa Shields To Be Honored in Hometown this Saturday

CELEBRATION OF CLARESSA SHIELDS TO BE HELD SATURDAY IN HOMETOWN OF FLINT, MICHIGAN





Undisputed Middleweight Champion Shields To Be Honored in Hometown After Defeating Previously Unbeaten Christina Hammer in SHOWTIME Main Event Saturday, April 13

Saturday, April 27 at Berston Field House –

Doors Open at 3 p.m. ET – Event Begins at 6 p.m. ET

Read More HERE from MLive.com

Undisputed middleweight world champion Claressa Shields will be honored in Flint, Michigan this Saturday, April 27 as her hometown recognizes her achievements inside and outside of the ring.

“I’m so proud of Claressa for all she has accomplished in her young career and no one is more deserving of being honored by their hometown,” said Dmitriy Salita, President of Salita Promotions, who promotes Shields. “Through every step of her life Claressa has been a role model in Flint and all around the world. This is an exciting day for Claressa and Flint and we can’t wait to see her continue to achieve all of her dreams.”

“Claressa Shields is an undisputed champion of women’s boxing in the ring, but even more importantly, she’s an undisputed champion for the people of Flint, Michigan every day outside the ring,” said Mark Taffet, Shields’ Manager. “I’m so proud of Claressa and what she stands for, and I’m thrilled she will have such a special day on Saturday.”

Shields most recently defeated previously unbeaten Christina Hammer on April 13 in arguably the most significant match in women’s boxing history. The 24-year-old won a unanimous decision live on SHOWTIME from Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey to become just the sixth fighter, male or female, to unify the WBC, IBF, WBA and WBO world titles.

The only fighter male or female to win two Olympic gold medals in boxing, Shields has been outspoken in raising awareness for her hometown and will be honored at an event that includes food, DJ, a bounce house for children and other activities. The first 250 people entering the event will receive a free autographed photo of Shields.

WHERE: Berston Field House

3300 Saginaw St.

Flint, MI 48505

WHEN: Saturday, April 27*

3:00 p.m. ET – Doors Open

6:00 p.m. ET – Event begins

*Parking is free but limited near Berston Field House

CONTACTS: Swanson Communications: (202) 783-5500, contact@swansonpr.com