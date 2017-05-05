Claressa Shields to Face Dominican’s Mery Rancier

Promoter Dmitriy Salita is proud to announce he will feature two-time Olympic Gold Medalist, and now Women’s NABF Middleweight Champion, Claressa “T-Rex” Shields of Flint, Michigan, in the main event of his next “Detroit Brawl” on Friday, June 16, 2017.

Shields (2-0, 1 KO) will face tough veteran Mery Rancier (7-8-3, 5 KOs) of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic for the WBC Silver Super Middleweight Championship. In her last fight, Rancier went the distance with 16-0 multiple-time world champion, and current WBC Super Middleweight Champion, Nikki Adler of Germany.





Once again sponsored by the Greektown Casino Hotel, tickets for “Detroit Brawl” are priced at VIP $200, Box Seats are $100 and $55, Seating is $40, and are available at all Ticketmaster outlets and Ticketmaster.com

.

22-year-old Shields went 77-1 as an amateur and won her first Olympic Gold at the inaugural women’s Olympic boxing championships, held in London in 2012. She then successfully defended her title at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games.

Shields turned professional in late 2016 and made history again in her last fight, when she appeared live on SHOWTIME’s popular ShoBox: The New Generation on March 10 of this year. By knocking out Hungary’s Szilvia Szabados in four impressive rounds, Shields became the first woman to ever headline a boxing event on premium cable.

“I’m looking forward to June 16 and my first eight-round fight, as I continue to reach higher on the road to the biggest fights and the continued rise of women’s boxing,” said Shields. “I can’t wait to get back in the ring and give my fans in Detroit and around the world another great night of boxing!”

Shields manager, Mark Taffet, echoes his fighter’s excitement over another fistic homecoming. “We are very excited to be returning to Detroit on June 16 for the next chapter in Claressa Shields’ road to women’s boxing history. Claressa will be in great shape as always, and looks to give her fans a night to remember.”

Promoter Dmitriy Salita, who promoted Shields’ history-making battle with Szabados, says he’s happy to be featuring the budding superstar on another of his very popular shows in Motown.

“Claressa is an American hero from Flint, Michigan,” said Salita, “and for people around the world. Like with all her fights, fans attending this event will witness a part of history live on June 16.”

Another Detroit boxing great is also excited about Shields’ future in the sport.

“I think Claressa Shields has the ability to be a great fighter,” said Thomas “Hitman” Hearns. “She is bringing back the style, excitement and energy that fans around the world want to see!”

More fights, opponents and rounds will be announced shortly. On fight night, doors open at 7:00 pm and the fights begin at 8:00 pm.