Claressa Shields Confirmed For Hall’s 30th Anniversary

The International Boxing Hall of Fame announced today undisputed WBA/WBC/WBO/IBF women’s middleweight champion Claressa “T-Rex” Shields is confirmed to attend the Hall of Fame’s 30th Anniversary celebration during the 2019 Hall of Fame Weekend, June 6-9th.





“After becoming undisputed in just 9 fights, I couldn’t be happier than to attend the Boxing Hall of Fame for the 30th anniversary! The fact that I’m 24 and being celebrated by fans who just love boxing is amazing to me. I’m excited and can’t wait to visit the Boxing Hall of Fame!” said Shields.

Born in Flint, Michigan in 1995, Shields began boxing at age 11. She won back-to-back gold medals at the 2012 and 2016 Olympic Games and made history as the first American female boxer to win gold and is the only two-time gold medalist in US boxing history. After compiling a 77-1 amateur record, she turned pro in 2016 and has won world championships in two divisions (middle and super middleweight). Most recently Shields put her WBA/ WBC/ IBF middleweight belts on the line against WBO champion Christina Hammer in a highly anticipated unification bout and won a dominant unanimous decision to become undisputed champion. Shields pro record stands at 9-0 (2 KOs).

“Claressa Shields represented the United States so well during her history making gold medal performances in 2012 and 2016,” said Hall of Fame director Edward Brophy. “And her incredible run to unify the middleweight titles in only nine fights is one for the history books. The Hall is beyond excited to welcome her to Canastota to recognize her career achievements and to help us celebrate the 30th Anniversary.”





Many events in “Boxing’s Hometown” of Canastota throughout the four-day celebration are planned, including a 5K Race / Fun Run, golf tournament, boxing autograph card show, VIP Cocktail Reception, Parade of Champions and the Official Induction Ceremony on the Hall of Fame Museum Grounds. The Hall of Fame Weekend evening events include Friday night’s Fight Night at Turning Stone and Saturday’s Banquet of Champions. Both events will take place at Turning Stone Resort Casino.

The Class of 2019 includes two division world champions Donald “Lone Star Cobra” Curry, Julian “The Hawk” Jackson and James “Buddy” McGirt; welterweight champion Tony DeMarco; matchmaker / promoter Don Elbaum, referee / judge Guy Jutras, publicist Lee Samuels, broadcaster Teddy Atlas and journalist Mario Rivera Martino.

An impressive list of over 35 boxing greats from the United States and abroad, including five-time world champion Vinny Paz, junior welterweight star “Irish” Micky Ward, 1970s heavyweight star Earnie Shavers, two-division champion Ricky “The Hitman” Hatton, bantamweight champion Paulie Ayala, welterweight champion John H. Stracey, gold medalist and welterweight champion Mark Breland, two-division champion Antonio “Magic Man” Tarver, heavyweight champion Leon Spinks, referee Kenny Bayless and Hall of Famers Larry Hazzard, Marc Ratner, Carlos Ortiz, Michael Carbajal, Marco Antonio Barrera, Erik Morales and Michael Spinks, are scheduled to participate in the 30th Anniversary celebration.

For more information on the Hall of Fame’s 30th Annual Induction Weekend, please call the Hall of Fame at (315) 697-7095, visit online at www.ibhof.com, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram .