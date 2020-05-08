Claressa Shields and Marie-Eve Dicaire to discuss showdown this Saturday

With a new date for their historic showdown coming soon, undefeated three-division and WBC and WBO Super Welterweight Champion Claressa Shields and IBF Super Welterweight Champion Marie-Eve Dicaire will both appear on “K9 Boxing Live,” a live-stream hosted by two-time IBF Junior Middleweight World Champion Cornelius Bundrage, this Saturday, May 9, at 9:30 p.m. ET.

The exclusive interviews with the two champions previewing their imminent clash can be viewed on the Salita Promotions YouTube channel.

Flint, Michigan’s Shields (10-0, 2 KOs) and Montreal, Canada’s Dicaire (17-0) were originally scheduled to meet on May 9 at the Dort Federal Credit Union Event Center in Flint live on SHOWTIME, but the blockbuster matchup for Shields’ WBC and WBO titles and Dicaire’s IBF belt and the WBA (Super) crown, was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Instead, the two popular champions will sit down with Bundrage, himself a two-time IBF Super Welterweight Champion, to discuss their ongoing preparations and their eagerness to get hostilities underway as soon as possible.

The historic bout will see Shields attempting to become the first boxer in the four-belt era to become an undisputed world champion in two weight divisions and will be the first time in its 99-year history that the WBA has awarded a Super Champion belt to a female boxer.

“Of course, I wish I was fighting this weekend for my second undisputed world championship, but there are bigger things at stake right now and we all need to be focused on staying well,” said Shields. “I’ve been working out regularly and virtually training with my fans online. With that being said I cannot wait to be able to return to training camp, and I look forward to fighting Dicaire for the undisputed 154-pound titles as soon as we can!”

“I’m really looking forward to participating in this online interview with Claressa Shields,” said Dicaire. “I love talking about my passion for boxing and it will allow me to introduce myself to fans in the US, so they can find out who I am as an athlete.”

After the interviews, fans are invited to watch Shields’ momentous April 2019 unanimous decision victory over Germany’s Christina Hammer that unified the WBA, WBC, IBF, and WBO middleweight titles, as well as highlights from Dicaire’s impressive championship career.

Both videos will be available on the Salita Promotions YouTube channel.

WHO: Claressa Shields and Marie-Eve Dicaire live streamed on “K9 Boxing Live” with Cornelius Bundrage

WHEN: Saturday, May 9, at 9:30 pm ET.

WHERE: Salita Promotions YouTube channel.