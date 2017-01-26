Chuck Mussachio vs. Michael Mitchell this Saturday

Local favorites Chuck “The Professor” Mussachio and Gabriel Pham will see action in separate bouts that will highlight an outstanding undercard this Saturday night at The Claridge Hotel in Atlantic City.

The card, which is promoted by Rising Promotions will feature,Thomas “Cornflake” LaManna taking on Eduardo Flores un a junior middleweight bout scheduled for eight rounds.





Mussachio (19-3-2, 5 KO’s) of Wildwood, NJ takes on Michael Mitchell (3-7-2, 1 KO) of Paterson, NJ in a light heavyweight bout, while Pham (6-1, 2 KO’s) of Pleasantville, NJ battles Jose Valderrama (5-17, 3 KO’s) of Manati, Puerto Rico in a super middleweight bout.

Mussachio, who won a unanimous decision over Willis Lockett last May 27th. That nout was his first bout after a three-plus year off.

“I tried to get away from boxing, but something brought me back,” said Mussachio. “I am happy to be on a card back in Atlantic City.”

This will be Mussachio’s 17th fight in Atlantic City.

Pham is on the rebound following his loss to Christopher Brooker on Last July 9th in Trenton, New Jersey.

Like most fighters, Pham chalked up the loss to Brooker as a learning experience.

“I have been training real hard. What I learned in the Brooker fight is that I always need to be in shape. The skills don’t leave you, but I need to stay in shape. I am just 27, so I need to take a nice slow progress. It is always nice to fight home. I don;t know much about Valderrama other then he is a journeyman and he won’t give up.”

In 4-round bouts:

Dan Murray (1-0) of Lanoka Harbor, NJ will square off with Nahir Albright (0-1) of Philadelphia in a junior welterweight bout.

Yurik Mamedov (3-0, 1 KO) of New York takes on pro debuting Jose Jimenez of Ocala, FL in a welterweight tussle.

Dallas Holden (1-0) of Atlantic City will fight Weusi Johnson (1-2) of Wilmington, DE in a bantamweight card.

Jamil Simmons of Pleasantville, NJ will make his pro debut against Thomas Roman of Brooklyn, NY in a lightweight affair.

Tickets for this great evening of boxing are $125, $80 and $55 and can be purchased at www.RSPboxing.com