Chuck Liddell talks Tito Ortiz fight

Chuck Liddell (30-8, 20 KOs) discussed his cage return as he prepares to participate in the third installment of his historic rivalry against Tito Ortiz (19-12-1, 8 KOs) in a three-round main event on Saturday, Nov. 24 at the “Fabulous” Forum in Inglewood, California. The fight will be presented live on Pay-Per-View beginning at 6:00 p.m. PT/9:00 p.m. ET.





Additional details for the event, including a full night of undercard action, will be announced shortly.

Below is what Liddell had to say about his return after eight years and his rivalry with Ortiz:

“When I left the sport, I had just changed my training. I was doing things differently. I was starting to improve everything. I made some mistakes and kind of got pushed out. So, I wasn’t finished. I can’t ever think of one thing about fighting that I don’t miss. I miss everything about it. I like training. I love going to the gym every day. I like cutting weight and getting ready for a fight. When I make weight, it means I get to fight the next day. I love walking to the ring, and I love fighting.”

“My lifestyle has changed complete this time [compared to when I was fighting]. I changed the people around me and the environment around me. Everybody is working toward the same goal. I’ve got my family. I’m with them all the time. For this camp, I’m stepping away and getting my attention on this fight. I’m going to be in Tito’s hometown, Huntington Beach, Calif. I’m doing this to prepare for this fight. I’ll be missing my kids, but I’m going to take that out on him in this fight on Nov. 24.”





“I don’t hate Tito. I don’t care enough about him to hate him. I don’t like him. I don’t like the person he is. I don’t like the way he treats people. I’ve heard stories since we’ve fought about all the things he’s done to people. Screwing over training partners. Screwing over business partners. It’s the way he treats people. He’s got no class. You saw him at the press conference. He’d talk when I was trying to talk. It’s classless. If he’s trying to sell a fight, that’s great. But that’s not it. That’s really the way he is. Tito is Tito. It’s not an act. He’s an ass.”

