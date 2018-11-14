Chuck Liddell and Tito Ortiz LA media workout quotes

Chuck Liddell (30-8) and Tito Ortiz (19-12-1) hosted a media workout at Kings MMA in West Hollywood. The two discussed the third fight of their historic rivalry in a three-round main event on Saturday, Nov. 24 at the “Fabulous” Forum in Inglewood, California. The fight will be presented live on Pay-Per-View beginning at 6:00 p.m. PT/9:00 p.m. ET.





(Photo Credit: Tom Hogan-Hoganphotos-Golden Boy Promotions)

Below is what Liddell and Ortiz said about their upcoming fight:

Chuck Liddell, UFC Hall of Famer and Former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion:

“We’re excited for Nov. 24. I know I am going to win this, it’s going to be 3-0. I don’t know what he’s talking about when he says that we used to be friends. I genuinely do not like him. Never have, never will – the class that he has shown me and my family has been negative for years. And you’ll see that anger come out once I have him in front of me.”

Tito Ortiz, UFC Hall of Famer and Former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion:

“No one really knows how hard this life is until they themselves find inside the Octagon. All the little bloggers and media people out there don’t know what it’s like to give up everything for this sport. I’m excited to give my all this Saturday, Nov. 24.”

“I really hope that the videos are fake, and that he’s [Chuck] is just trying to pull a fast one on the media and us. I don’t believe that he really is that slow. If he is, then I got this in the bag. I’m prepared to take him on.”

