Christy Martin To Be Special Guest For HOF Weekend

The International Boxing Hall of Fame announced today popular former world champion “The Coal Miner’s Daughter” Christy Martin will be a special guest for 2018 Hall of Fame Induction Weekend festivities set for June 7-10th in “Boxing’s Hometown.”





“Christy Martin is a boxing pioneer who absolutely thrilled fans with her aggressive ring style,” said Hall of Fame director Edward Brophy. “We are very much looking forward to welcoming her back to Canastota in June for the weekend celebration. Fans will be thrilled to see her in ‘Boxing’s Hometown.’”

Born in Bluefield, West Virginia, Martin turned pro in 1989 and boxed until 2012. She compiled a 49-7-3 (31 KOs) record that includes wins over include Andrea DeShong, Deirdre Gogarty, Kathy Collins, Belinda Laracuente, Isra Girgrah, Mia St. John and Dakota Stone. Martin’s winning ways landed her appearances on countless television programs including The Today Show, Extra, The Tonight Show and Roseanne. In 1996 she appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated magazine.

Many events in “Boxing’s Hometown” of Canastota throughout the four-day celebration are planned, including a 5K Race / Fun Run, golf tournament, boxing autograph card show, VIP Cocktail Reception, Parade of Champions and the Official Induction Ceremony on the Hall of Fame Museum Grounds. The Hall of Fame Weekend evening events include Friday night’s Fight Night at Turning Stone and Saturday’s Banquet of Champions. Both events will take place at Turning Stone Resort Casino.

The Class of 2018 includes boxers Vitali Klitschko, Erik Morales, Winky Wright and Sid Terris; ring announcer Johnny Addie, promoters Lorraine Chargin and Klaus-Peter Kohl and broadcasters Steve Albert and Jim Gray.





An impressive list of over 35 boxing greats from the United States and abroad are scheduled to participate in weekend festivities including Mike Tyson, Miguel Cotto, Marco Antonio Barrera, Kelly Pavlik, Antonio Tarver, James Toney, Micky Ward, Sergio Martinez, Leon and Michael Spinks, Gerry Cooney and many more.

For more information on the Hall of Fame’s 2018 Hall of Fame Induction Weekend, please call the Hall of Fame at (315) 697-7095, visit online at www.ibhof.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/InternationalBoxingHallofFame and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/BoxingHall.