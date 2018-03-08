Christy Martin Promotions’ “Bull City Beatdown” Brings The Best Of North Carolina Boxing To Durham April 26

After a highly successful February show in Charlotte, NC at the CenterStage @NODA, 2017 North Carolina Promoter of the year Christy Martin and Christy Martin Promotions in Association with Payne Boxing is bringing the “Best” of North Carolina boxing to Durham, NC on Thursday, April 26.

The Durham, NC card billed as “Bull City Beatdown” features the 2017 North Carolina Fighter of the year “Dangerous” Donnie Marshall 7-0 (5 KO’s), 2017 North Carolina Prospect of the year Joe “Action” Jackson 10-0 (8 KO’s), and Hometown favorite and participant in 2017 North Carolina Fight of the year, Marko “Bull City Bully” Bailey 5-1 (3 KO’s).





The “Bull City Beatdown” is also scheduled to include the greatly anticipated ring returns of two of North Carolina’s extremely talented young boxers in Kelvin King 1-0 (1 KO), and Anthony “Ace” Sonnier 3-0 (2 KO’s).

With Six (6) of the most promising North Carolina boxers, including the “KiloWatt” smile and talent of Michael Williams Jr on the card, tickets will go fast.

Tickets for this monumental event promoted by Christy Martin Promotions in Association With Payne Boxing are priced at $30, $50, and $75 are on sale now. Tickets are available by calling (704) 309-1777.

You can also Purchase tickets by contacting your favorite fighter via Social Media messaging and requesting tickets.