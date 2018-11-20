Christopher Diaz vs. David Berna this Saturday

World ranked Christopher “Pitufo” Diaz and Luis “Popeye” Lebrón showed part of their training today en route to their bouts this Saturday in the new edition of the series “Sabado de Campeones en Casino Metro Boxing Nights Casino”, to be held at the San Juan Ballroom of the Sheraton Puerto Rico Hotel & Casino in San Juan, in a presentation of PR Best Boxing Promotions (PRBBP), in association with Spartan Boxing and Top Rank, which will be broadcast live on Wapa Deportes.





The fighters trained with their teams at the Félix Pagán Pintor Gym in Guaynabo for the Saturday show, which will feature four other matches in which will fight, among others, the Top Rank prospects, Joseph Adorno and Henry “Moncho” Lebrón.

Pitufo Diaz (23-1, 15 kos), also from Top Rank company and ranked # 6 by the WBO at 126 pounds, will face the Hungarian David Berna (17-5, 16 kos) to 10 rounds and 127 pounds in the main event. Diaz is coming off an unanimous decision defeat on July 28 in Kissimmee, Florida, against Japanese Masayuki Ito fighting for the vacant WBO world title at 130 pounds.

“From the defeat we learn and this is the beginning of a great stage. The fight against Ito was a great experience. I had never had such a brawling fight. From now on they will see better things of Pitufo,” Diaz said. “Here there’s nothing to prove, people know what I’m giving, I’m a warrior and they know I can fight the 12 rounds, I prepare well, I have a commitment with my daughters, with my wife, it’s doing my job, which is fight”.

Meanwhile, the WBO Latino champion at 126 pounds and ranked # 12 by the WBO in that weight, Popeye Lebrón (13-0-1, 7 kos), will expose for the second time his belt against Mexican Luis May (21-10 -1, 8 kos). In his most recent clash, Lebrón beat Darryl Hayes by TKO on September 1st.

“I’m happy to do my second defense here, in front of my people and share the ring with Pitufo Diaz, a great warrior,” said Lebrón, who, as regards the change of rival, from José Luis Gallegos to Luis May, indicated that “we are prepared for. As you have seen, that has happened to us before, it does not worry us, we prepare ourselves for any kind of combat.”

The rest of the undercard features six rounds bouts with Joseph Adorno (10-0, 9 kos) making his Puerto Rico’s debut when he takes on Mexican Luis Gerardo Avila (6-14-3, 3 kos) at 130 pounds; at the same distance and in the same weight, also unbeaten Moncho Lebrón (6-0, 4 kos) wil face the Hungarian Mark Szoros (5-4, 3 kos).

Meanwhile, undefeated fighters Patrik Cora (3-0, 3 kos) and Alfredo Mejías (3-0, 1 kos) will fight at 154 pounds in a four round scheduled clash.