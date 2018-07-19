Christian “Macho Time” Camacho set for Boxeo Telemundo Premiere

Kissimmee FL: Rising Jr featherweight prospect Christian “Macho Time” Camacho is set to make his T.V. debut this Friday from Osceola Heritage Park Events Center as part of the Boxeo Telemundo Summer Series Premiere.





Christian “Macho Time” Camacho is the son of former Puerto Rican legend Hector “Macho” Camacho who passed away in 2012 from a fatal gun shot wound in Bayamon Puerto Rico. Christian, 26, shortly after his father’s death, was poised to start fighting and follow his father’s footsteps in boxing. Camacho debuted shortly after in 2013, and is currently 6-1-1KO with his lone loss coming in his pro debut, dropping a tough unanimous decision to local favorite Enrique Angeles. Since then, his been on a tear winning 6 consecutive fights and aims to impress this Friday.

Christian stated; I’m excited to have the opportunity to showcase my talent on the Telemundo network, my dream is to keep carrying the legacy of my late father “Macho man” Camacho.

Felix “Tuto” Zabala President and CEO All Star Boxing, INC continued: The legacy continues… i have a history of taking Jr’s to the next level in boxing. Christian is making his debut on our Telemundo platform and it’s just the beginning of a great story.

The undercard also features former WBC Latino and current WBC Youth Bantamweight champion #21 ranked Melvin Lopez(14-0-9 KO’S) of Managua Nicaragua, faces Jonathan Lecona of Mexico City, Mexico in an 8 round special attraction bout.





The Main Event, Bomba Gonzalez vs Niño Artillero Yedra will air LIVE on Telemundo Network at 11:35pm, Check Local Listings

6 more bouts scheduled, Doors open at 7:00PM first bell 8:00PM.

TV: Telemundo 11:35pm/ check local listings

Promotor: “Tuto” Zabala All Star Boxing INC

Venue: Osceola Heritage Park Kissimmee, Florida

Tickets: Ohpark.com or at the Box Office/ ticketmaster.com